On Monday, April 3, between 12 pm – 8 pm, head to Ben & Jerry’s at 359 Thames Street and celebrate Free Cone Day in the tastiest way possible….with free cups and cones of your favorite ice cream to once again say “thank you”!

“No fine print, no catch, just a visit a Scoop Shop for a free cup or cone of your favorite flavor. It’s our way to thank our fans for being so awesome,” Ben & Jerry’s shared in an email to customers.

Ben & Jerry’s in Newport, owned and operated by Tyler Rosenberg, partners with local non-profit organizations throughout the year, especially on Free Cone Day.

When you pick up your free cup or cone on April 3, consider donating, as proceeds will support the Boys & Girls Club of Newport County.

More than 40 years ago, future ice cream household namesakes Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield shocked themselves with their accomplishment: the duo had made it through their first year as business owners. And so they wanted to create a way to thank the community that supported them. Their decision? Free cones for everyone. So they threw open the doors and scooped out every last bit of ice cream to the long lines of appreciative fans. Almost every year since, Ben & Jerry’s has continued this tradition with its annual Free Cone Day, the Ben & Jerriest day of the year!

Follow our local Ben & Jerry’s on the web HERE and on Facebook HERE.

Note: The Ben & Jerry’s on Bannister’s Wharf will not yet be open for the season and will not participate in Free Cone Day.