Amica Insurance and Gray Matter Marketing are excited to announce the extension of their sponsorship agreement for the Amica Newport Marathon and Half Marathon, to be held this year on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. A favorite event on the race calendar for runners from near and far, the Amica Newport Marathon and Half Marathon showcase some of the most beautiful scenery and challenging road-running in the Newport area.

Last year, more than 2,000 runners enjoyed the Amica Newport Marathon and Half Marathon on a balmy fall day, taking in the sights of Newport and Middletown; from downtown to Ocean Avenue, and past Surfer’s End and Sachuest Point. Year after year, new and returning participants praise not only the area’s beauty but the hospitality shown by the city and its residents. Gray Matter Marketing makes efforts to improve the runner and spectator experience each year, with the support of Amica and other event sponsors.



By extending the partnership with Amica, the event will also continue to have a significant charitable impact on local nonprofits. To date, the event has raised more than $400,000 for its official charitable partners: the Aquidneck Land Trust, Clean Ocean Access, the Newport County YMCA, Boys Town New England and the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center.

Amica will also continue its RunRaising initiative through the Amica Companies Foundation. Open now, runners can submit their fundraiser on the Amica Newport Marathon website for possible selection for a fundraising boost of up to $1,000 from the Amica Companies Foundation.

“We were founded in Rhode Island 116 years ago and have a long history of investing in our communities,” says Nicole Bailey, Corporate Social Responsibility and Events Manager at Amica. “We’re committed to giving back to the state where so many of our customers and employees live and work. And that’s why we continue to support the Marathon, its charitable partners and the runners through our RunRaising initiative.”

Registration fees for the 2023 Amica Newport Marathon and Half Marathon will increase on Saturday, April 1, so those interested in running can save by signing up now at www.newportmarathon.com. More information about the event, including the course, profiles on charitable partners and more, is also available on the website.