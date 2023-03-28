The attacks on schools across this country are unprecedented and unrelenting. Another school shooting in a state with little or no control over gun ownership; teachers halting lessons on civil rights because a student objects; books banned. While Rhode Island is not at the center of these incidents, there’s certainly a vocal element in this state embracing them.

Tomorrow (Wednesday) at 1:30 pm on WhatsUpNewp, Colleen Burns Jermain, Newport’s Superintendent of Schools, joins us for her monthly live virtual video conversation. We want to review safety precautions at our schools and wonder whether a byproduct of the violence and assault on education is making it even more difficult to attract qualified staff.

The National Education Association has suggested that as many as half of the teachers in this country could leave the profession, and educators in Rhode Island have acknowledged the difficulty attracting some faculty.

We’ll also want to ask about important local projects. What’s the status of construction at Rogers High School, and has the school department had any success raising funds to cover the expected shortfall?

Last month, the superintendent had said she heard from both Middletown and Newport educators looking to renew merger talks. We’ll be looking for an update.

And mental health remains a significant issue in schools, with an alarming report from the Centers for Disease Control suggesting over 40 percent of high school students suffer from some emotional issues, and 10 percent nationally have attempted suicide. We’ll want to know if behavioral health positions within the schools are fully staffed, and whether the superintendent feels the school system has adequate programs to deal with emotional issues, and whether the Rhode Island Department of Health is providing sufficient support to school system in the area of behavioral health.

