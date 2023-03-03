Meet your new best friend, Bumper – this week’s adoptable cat of the week!

Available for adoption at the Potter League for Animals in Middletown, Bumper is a 5-year-old male domestic shorthair.

“This is Bumper, and he’s a mighty handsome man! He has the markings of an exotic wild cat, but he’s a pure domestic love,” Potter League shares about Bumper on its website. “He loves whisker smooshes into your palm, and chin and neck scritches. He’s all about the leg weaving to greet you, too. To read more about Bumper, visit www.potterleague.org or some visit him at our Animal Care and Adoption center at 87 Oliphant Lane in Middletown, RI”.

For more information about Bumper, click here.