Newport City Council will host their next Regular Council Meeting on Wednesday, February 22, at 6:30 pm in the Council Chambers at Newport City Hall.

CITY OF NEWPORT

DOCKET FOR THE REGULAR CITY COUNCIL

MEETING

FEBRUARY 22, 2023

The following items of business, filed with the City Clerk under the Rules of the Council, will come before the Council at a meeting to be held on February 22, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, City Hall, 43 Broadway, Newport, RI 02840.

~Presentation of the certificate from A.A.R.P. R.I. Chapter accepting the Newport For All Ages Action Plan~

Citizens' Forum: (Speakers must sign in with the City Clerk) The Citizens' Forum period shall be no longer than fifteen minutes, and citizens may address the Council on one subject only and for no longer than three minutes.

1. PUBLIC HEARING – Zoning Ordinance Amendments, Chapter 17.112, entitled, “Administration”, Section 17.112.030, entitled, “Zoning board of review-Composition” and 17.112.040, entitled, “Zoning board of review- Powers and duties”

a. Amending Section 17.112.030 (First Reading)

b. Amending Section 17.112.040 (First Reading)

2. PUBLIC HEARING– FY2024-FY2028 Recommended Capital Improvement Program

3. CONSENT CALENDAR (THE CONSENT CALENDAR IS APPROVED IN ITS ENTIRETY UNLESS THE COUNCIL REMOVES AN ITEM FOR DISCUSSION. ALL LICENSES ARE GRANTED SUBJECT TO COMPLIANCE WITH ORDINANCES (#31-80 AND #98-40).

a. Minutes of the meeting held January 25, 2023 (Approve)

b. Special Events:

1. Newport/Fall River Star Kids Scholarship Program, d/b/a Star Kids Annual Fundraiser, Derby Time, Ochre Court; May 6, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

2. Bowen’s Wharf Co., d/b/a Newport Oyster & Chowder Festival, Bowen’s Wharf and Market Square; May 20 & 21, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

3. Gray Matter Marketing, d/b/a Newport 10 Miler, Fort Adams and Ocean Ave.; June 4, 2023 from 5:15 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

4. Redwood Library & Athenaeum, d/b/a Summer Fundraiser, Redwood Library & Athenaeum; July 7, 2023 from 6:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

5. Gray Matter Marketing, d/b/a Craft Brew Races Newport, Fort Adams State Park; July 22, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

6. Gray Matter Marketing, d/b/a Amica Newport Marathon, beginning and ending at Easton’s Beach; October 8, 2023 from 5:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

7. Fireworks Display -Andrew Goldberg, d/b/a YPO Family Weekend Fireworks Display, barge off Goat Island; 10-minute display, June 9, 2023 at 9:05 p.m. (3 of 8)

c. Tattoo License, Renewal-Owner/Operator, Bret Lohnes, d/b/a Captain Brets Tattoo Shop, Inc., 4 Collins St. Unit 4A

d. Communication from Coastal Resources Management Council, re: Application of the City of Newport for a State of Rhode Island Assent- Wellington Avenue, Plat 42 Lot 7, Newport Harbor (Receive)

e. 2022 Annual Report- Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Commission (Receive)

f. Communication from Frank Landry, re: Resignation from the Housing Authority (Receive with regret)

g. Communication from Mary Ann Marin, re: Resignation from the Waterfront Commission (Receive with regret)

LICENSES AND PERMITS

4. Mobile Food Cart, Renewal, The Newport Lobster Shack Group Cooperative, d/b/a Newport Lobster Shack, 150 Long Wharf- Continued from February 8, 2023

5. Mobile Food Truck (MFET), Renewals:

a. 1899, LLC, d/b/a La Costa Lobster and Tacos, 186 Bellevue Ave.

b. Wiener Wagon, LLC, d/b/a Wiener Wagon, 250 West Main Rd.

c. Amano, LLC, d/b/a A Mano Pizza & Gelato, 181 Bellevue Ave., #315

6. Mobile Food Cart License (MFEC), Renewal, WW, Newport, LLC, d/b/a Wally’s Hot Dog Cart, 222 Bellevue Ave.

7. Victualing License, Renewal, Monkey Business, LLC, d/b/a Hungry Monkey, The, 124 Broadway

8. Victualing License, New, Uptown Hospitality, LLC, d/b/a Mother Pizzeria, 49 Long Wharf Mall

9. Victualing License, New, 1899, LLC, d/b/a La Costa Lobster & Tacos, 515 Thames St.

10. APPOINTMENTS TO BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS

Council Liaison Updates

Appointments:

Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Commission- Adam Moore (5-year term expires 2/13/2027) Marissa Caito (5-year term expires 5/22/2024)

Reappointments:

Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Commission: Eric Warbelow – (5-year term expires 5/10/2027)

Tree and Open Space Commission: Dennis Demers – (3-year term expires 12/12/2024)

Board of Tax Appeals – Paul Tobak – (6-year term expires 11/1/2027);

Zoning Board of Review – Samuel Goldblatt – (5-year term expires 12/12/2027)

RESOLUTIONS

11. Supporting House Bill H5300 – J. Napolitano, L. Ceglie

12. Street Safety- M. Aramli, L. Ceglie, C. Holder

13. Earth Day Celebration – A. McCalla, L. Ceglie, M. Aramli

ORDINANCES

14. Amending Section 4.08.120 of the Codified Ordinances, entitled, “Two Tier Tax Classification” (Second Reading)

15. Amending Chapter 5.98 entitled, “Sidewalk Cafés, to add new Section, entitled, “Street Cafés” (First Reading)

16. Amending Chapter 2.68, entitled, Planning Board, to amend Section 2.68.020 entitled, “Composition-Officers-Compensation-Meetings” (First Reading)

COMMUNICATIONS

17. Boards and Commissions 2022 Annual Reports – Waterfront Commission, Energy and Environment Commission, Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Commission

18. Communication from the Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank, re: Aquidneck Island Regional Resilience

COMMUNICATIONS FROM THE CITY MANAGER

19. Updates from the City Manager

20. Action Item #6132/23 – RE: Award of Bid #23-028 – Gateway Electric Service Separation (w/accompanying resolution)

ADJOURN AS COUNCIL AND CONVENE AS BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS

BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS

CONSENT CALENDAR

1. Class F-1 Daily Liquor License, Sail Newport, d/b/a The Ocean Race, Newport, Fort Adams State Park; May 13-May 21, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

2. Class F-1 Daily Liquor License, Sail Newport, Inc., d/b/a Newport Regatta, Sail Newport Sailing Center; July 7-9, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

3. Class F-1 Daily Liquor License, Sail Newport Inc., d/b/a Sail for Hope, Newport Shipyard, 1 Washington St.; September 30, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

4. Class F Daily Liquor License, Gray Matter Marketing, d/b/a Craft Brew Races Newport, Fort Adams State Park; July 22, 2023 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

5. Class F Daily Liquor License, Gray Matter Marketing, d/b/a Amica Newport Marathon, Easton’s Beach; October 8, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

LICENSES AND PERMITS

6. Application of Uptown Hospitality, LLC d/b/a Uptown Hospitality, LLC, 4-8 Long Wharf Mall South, holder of a Class BV alcoholic beverage license to transfer the location to 49 Long Wharf Mall and change the d/b/a to Mother Pizzeria (Hearing)

7. Application of 1899, LLC, d/b/a Vanderbilt Room, The, 256 Maple Ave., holder of a Class BL alcoholic beverage license to transfer the location to 515 Thames St. and to change the d/b/a La Costa Lobster & Tacos (Hearing)

8. Action Item #6131/23 – re: Show Cause Hearing: Bull Shot, LLC, d/b/a Cabana – Operating Without a Valid Class C Alcoholic Beverage License (Continued from February 8, 2023)

Laura C. Swistak

City Clerk

Adjourn- February 15, 2023