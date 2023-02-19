Just after 2 pm Portsmouth Fire Department responded to the Sunny Acres Mobile Home Park off Bristol Ferry Road in Portsmouth for a shed fire.
“At 1415 hours multiple 911 calls reported a Shed Fire in the Sunny Acres Mobile Home Park. Engine 3, Engine 1, and Tower Ladder 1 arrived to find a fully involved shed with extension to a single-family dwelling with heavy fire on the side of the home and into the attic. Portsmouth Car 2 (Assistant Chief), established command of the incident.
A second alarm was transmitted, sending mutual aid companies to the scene. Since the mobile home park does not have fire hydrants this required an extended supply hose lay over 1000′ to Bristol Ferry Road and the homes are very close together. Mutual Aid from Tiverton Engine 3, Newport Rescue 1, Ladder 1 and Navy Engine 72 responded to the scene.
Significant fire extinguishment and overhaul was conducted to fully extinguish the fires. The State Fire Marshal is investigating the incident along with Portsmouth Police. No injuries occurred. As always, Portsmouth Firefighters sends thanks to our mutual aid partners for their response as well as Portsmouth Police and Special Signal Fire Association / Providence Canteen!”
Mindfulness is a word that is thrown around a lot these days, but what exactly is it? Mindfulness is a mental state achieved by focusing awareness on the present moment, while calmly acknowledging and accepting the feelings, thoughts, and bodily sensations. It involves paying attention to the present moment without judgment, in a non-reactive way.…
Tribute concert to benefit Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame
Some of New England’s favorite folk/rock/blues musicians will be on stage for a musical celebration of David Crosby at City Winery Boston on Monday, February 27. Tickets are on sale now for the 7:30pm show at citywinery.com/boston. Proceeds from the concert will benefit the Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame. The iconoclastic Crosby, who died last month was “A…
Three patients were transported to area hospitals.
Just a couple of hours after battling a shed fire, Portsmouth Fire Department responded at 7:51 pm to Burma Road for a motor vehicle accident. “At 1951 hours Portsmouth Firefighters responded to a 911 call in the area of Burma Rd reporting a major motor vehicle accident involving multiple vehicles and reports that one of…
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Ed Croswell scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and 24th-ranked Providence earned its 20th victory of the season, holding on for a 85-72 win over Villanova on Saturday. Bryce Hopkins added 19 points and 12 rebounds. Noah Locked finished with 16 points. Croswell connected on two late free throws to…
BOSTON (AP) — Jake DeBrusk scored two minutes into his first game in six weeks, Trent Frederic had a pair of goals and Linus Ullmark stopped 26 shots to lead the Boston Bruins to a 6-2 victory over the New York Islanders on Saturday. Nick Foligno, Patrice Bergeron and Pavel Zacha also scored for Boston,…
KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Keon Thompson’s 15 points helped UMass defeat Rhode Island 69-45 on Saturday. Thompson added six rebounds and five assists for the Minutemen (14-13, 5-10 Atlantic 10 Conference). RJ Luis added 14 points while finishing 7 of 11 from the floor and had seven rebounds. Tafara Gapare recorded 11 points. The Minutemen…
Prices are holding steady as drivers demanded less gas over the last week. A gallon of gas was $3.42 on average, according to AAA gas price data. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Rhode Island. Gas prices are as of February 17. The state gas tax data is from World Population Review. Colorado, Florida…
