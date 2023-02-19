Just after 2 pm Portsmouth Fire Department responded to the Sunny Acres Mobile Home Park off Bristol Ferry Road in Portsmouth for a shed fire.

“At 1415 hours multiple 911 calls reported a Shed Fire in the Sunny Acres Mobile Home Park. Engine 3, Engine 1, and Tower Ladder 1 arrived to find a fully involved shed with extension to a single-family dwelling with heavy fire on the side of the home and into the attic. Portsmouth Car 2 (Assistant Chief), established command of the incident.

A second alarm was transmitted, sending mutual aid companies to the scene. Since the mobile home park does not have fire hydrants this required an extended supply hose lay over 1000′ to Bristol Ferry Road and the homes are very close together. Mutual Aid from Tiverton Engine 3, Newport Rescue 1, Ladder 1 and Navy Engine 72 responded to the scene.

Significant fire extinguishment and overhaul was conducted to fully extinguish the fires. The State Fire Marshal is investigating the incident along with Portsmouth Police. No injuries occurred. As always, Portsmouth Firefighters sends thanks to our mutual aid partners for their response as well as Portsmouth Police and Special Signal Fire Association / Providence Canteen!”