Following September’s news that longstanding Save The Bay executive director, Jonathan Stone, will be retiring from his post this coming June, the organization’s Board of Directors has officially launched the search for his replacement.
“Save The Bay is at an exciting point in its history,” said Save The Bay board president Gib Conover in a statement. “We are growing our habitat restoration and education programs, constructing a new Aquarium in Newport and pursuing an ambitious advocacy agenda. Our new strategic plan sets forth important goals related to fostering an inclusive organizational culture and building upon our reputation for operational excellence. We look forward to identifying the individual who will lead the organization through this exciting next chapter.”
According to a press release provided by Save The Bay, the national search is being led by a committee of the Board co-chaired by Robin Boss and George Shuster in partnership with New England based search consultant TSNE.
“We are looking for candidates who will build on the strength that Save The Bay has established over Jonathan Stone’s tenure and who will carry the organization forward in its continuing mission to protect and improve Narragansett Bay,” said Robin Boss in a statement.
George Shuster added, “We are expecting a high level of interest among candidates who recognize the outstanding institution that Save The Bay is and the increasing opportunities that Save The Bay has in an era when environmental protection is in sharp focus.”
The executive director position’s job description and application link can be accessed HERE. Questions or inquiries can be directed to TSNE Search Consultant Jodi Dowling at jdowling@tsne.org. Applications will be accepted until a qualified candidate is identified.
Stone is the fourth executive director to lead the 52-year-old Save The Bay, an organization whose advocacy, habitat restoration and education programs work in concert to achieve a vision of a fully fishable, swimmable, healthy Narragansett Bay accessible to all. Learn more about Save The Bay at savebay.org.
Singer-songwriter Teddy Thompson is coming to Newport’s La Farge Arts Center (at the Newport Congregational Church) on Friday, February 24. Thanks to sponsor Newport Live, we’ve got a pair of tickets to the concert to give away. To enter, just e-mail Ken Abrams at mrabrams11@gmail.com by Wednesday, February 22 at 5PM with “Thompson Tickets” in…
Spectacle Live today announced that the talented Tom Rush will be returning to the Jane Pickens Theater and Event Center (The JPT) for “An Evening with Tom Rush ” on Thursday, May 11 at 8 pm. Rush will be accompanied by Matt Nakoa. Tickets are on sale Friday at 10 am at JanePickens.comor by calling 1-800-657-8774. Now…
Newport Folk Festival today announced that The Backseat Lovers will return to Newport for its 2023 festival, performing on Saturday, July 29. The Backseat Lovers is an indie rock band from Salt Lake City, Utah. The band consists of lead vocalist and guitarist Joshua Harmon, drummer Juice Welch, bassist and backing vocalist Jonas Swanson, and…
The Newport Folk Festival began its tradition of a rolling lineup announcement for its 2023 festival on February 2. The sold-out 2023 Newport Folk Festival will take place at Fort Adams State Park on Friday, July 28; Saturday, July 29; and Sunday, July 30. General admission tickets for the festival went on sale on Wednesday, February 1,…
A new 5-night artist residency on Rose Island is now open for application. The Rose Island Lighthouse & Fort Hamilton Trust–a 501c3 nonprofit organization that works to preserve the historical and environmental integrity of Rose Island and maintain and operate the lighthouse for public access–is offering the opportunity for Rhode Island-based artists to stay on…
Katherine Karanikolas, three weeks shy of her 95th birthday, of Portsmouth passed away unexpectedly on February 19, 2023. She was the daughter of the late John and Aglaia (Chagaruly) Lampos. Katherine was born and raised in New Bedford where she graduated from New Bedford Vocational and was the class Vice President and Editor of the…
Rhode Island congressman David Cicilline said Tuesday he will step down this summer to lead his home state’s largest funder of nonprofits. The Democrat, who is a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the House Committee on the Judiciary, was named president and CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation, effective June. 1. “Serving…
Rhode Island Congressman David Cicilline has announced that he will be stepping down from his role in the United States House of Representatives effective June 1, 2023, to take on a new position as the President and CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation. Cicilline, a member of the House Democratic Leadership and a senior member…
“Bear is an energetic and friendly guy who likes everyone he meets. Trips to the dog park and long walks on the beach or in the woods, followed by naps in a big comfy bed, are all this guy needs to keep him perfectly happy.”
Meet your new best friend, Bear – this week’s Adoptable Dog of the week! Bear, who is available for adoption through the Potter League for Animals, is a 7-year-old male mixed breed. Here’s what the Potter League has to say about Bear; “Bear is an energetic and friendly guy who likes everyone he meets. Trips…