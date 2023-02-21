Following September’s news that longstanding Save The Bay executive director, Jonathan Stone, will be retiring from his post this coming June, the organization’s Board of Directors has officially launched the search for his replacement.

“Save The Bay is at an exciting point in its history,” said Save The Bay board president Gib Conover in a statement. “We are growing our habitat restoration and education programs, constructing a new Aquarium in Newport and pursuing an ambitious advocacy agenda. Our new strategic plan sets forth important goals related to fostering an inclusive organizational culture and building upon our reputation for operational excellence. We look forward to identifying the individual who will lead the organization through this exciting next chapter.”

According to a press release provided by Save The Bay, the national search is being led by a committee of the Board co-chaired by Robin Boss and George Shuster in partnership with New England based search consultant TSNE.

“We are looking for candidates who will build on the strength that Save The Bay has established over Jonathan Stone’s tenure and who will carry the organization forward in its continuing mission to protect and improve Narragansett Bay,” said Robin Boss in a statement.

George Shuster added, “We are expecting a high level of interest among candidates who recognize the outstanding institution that Save The Bay is and the increasing opportunities that Save The Bay has in an era when environmental protection is in sharp focus.”

The executive director position’s job description and application link can be accessed HERE. Questions or inquiries can be directed to TSNE Search Consultant Jodi Dowling at jdowling@tsne.o​rg. Applications will be accepted until a qualified candidate is identified.

Stone is the fourth executive director to lead the 52-year-old Save The Bay, an organization whose advocacy, habitat restoration and education programs work in concert to achieve a vision of a fully fishable, swimmable, healthy Narragansett Bay accessible to all. Learn more about Save The Bay at savebay.org.