The staff at Roger Williams Park Zoo are grieving the loss of one of their beloved residents, Gracie, a 27-year-old female moon bear. Gracie passed away due to age-related health issues and mobility problems, and was humanely euthanized, according to Roger Williams Park Zoo.

Gracie came to the zoo in 1996 with her brother, George, and quickly became a favorite among keepers and visitors alike. Her sweet and unique personality made her a joy to be around, and she loved to climb and play when she was younger. She also had a fondness for cuddling with her brother.

The animal care and veterinary teams at the zoo provided Gracie with the highest quality care throughout her life, and her presence will be deeply missed. The zoo family is inviting the public to share their photos and fond memories of Gracie, so that her keepers can see the impact she made on so many lives.

Gracie’s sibling, George, is a solitary animal by nature, but is being carefully monitored by the zoo staff. The zoo is dedicated to providing the best possible care for all of its animals, and will continue to ensure that George has an enriching and comfortable life.

The passing of Gracie has left a void in the hearts of the Roger Williams Park Zoo staff, and she will be deeply missed by all who knew her. The zoo asks for the community’s thoughts and support during this difficult time.

Moon bears, also known as Asiatic black bears, are a species of bear native to Asia. They are called moon bears because of the crescent-shaped marking on their chest, which resembles a moon. These bears are typically smaller than other bear species and have shaggy black fur.

Moon bears are found in a variety of habitats, including forests, grasslands, and alpine meadows. They are omnivores, and their diet consists of a variety of foods, including fruits, insects, small mammals, and honey.

Unfortunately, moon bears are threatened by habitat loss and illegal hunting for their body parts, which are used in traditional medicine. In some areas, they are also hunted for their meat. As a result of these threats, moon bear populations have declined significantly in many parts of their range.

To conserve this species, many organizations are working to protect moon bear habitats and raise awareness about the importance of conserving this species. Zoos also play an important role in conserving moon bears by breeding them in captivity and educating the public about their biology and conservation status.

Read More From WUN