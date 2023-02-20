The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) today announced that it will host a public meeting at the Community College of Rhode Island (CCRI) Newport Campus to update the community on the construction of the Pell Bridge Ramps project and discuss what to expect this construction season.

Date: Monday, March 13, 2023

Time: 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Place: CCRI Newport Campus Auditorium, One John H. Chafee Boulevard, Newport, RI

RIDOT invites the public to sign up for their project updates or view project-related information and graphics at www.ridot.net/PellBridgeRamps.

The meeting hall is accessible to persons with disabilities, according to RIDOT. RIDOT provides reasonable accommodations and/or language assistance free of charge upon request. For accommodations or language assistance, please contact RIDOT, jody.richards@dot.ri.gov. Requests should be made at least 72 hours before the meeting.