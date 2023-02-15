The Rhode Island Foundation has announced that it will distribute almost $110,000 in grants to nonprofit organizations that serve the state’s Black residents through the Black Philanthropy Bannister Fund. The fund supports initiatives that promote youth development and mentoring, celebrate Black Rhode Islanders’ achievements, preserve the Black community’s culture, and improve the lives of low-income Black residents.

Recipients of the grants include organizations like Sankofa Community Connection, which will use its grant to improve children’s health in Newport’s North End by connecting them with adult mentors.

The other recipients are:

African Alliance of Rhode Island

AS220

Everett: Company, Stage & School

Inspiring Minds

MAP Behavioral Health Services

New Bridges for Haitian Success

New Urban Arts

Oasis International

Power Up RI, Inc.

Rhode Island Black Storytellers

Rhode Island for Community & Justice

Rhode Islanders Sponsoring Education

Trinity Academy for the Performing Arts

Urban League of Rhode Island, Inc.

Stages of Freedom

WattsNatural Tutoring

Youth Moving Forward

Youth In Action

The Black Philanthropy Bannister Fund is also providing scholarships to Black students who are pursuing or advancing a career in healthcare in college or technical school. The deadline for scholarship applications is April 10. Last year, the fund awarded $54,500 to 25 scholarship recipients.

The Rhode Island Foundation is the most extensive funder of nonprofit organizations in Rhode Island. It offers a range of grant programs to support nonprofits serving the state’s community of color, including capacity-building programs for nonprofits led by Asian, Black, Latino, or Hispanic, Indigenous, or multi-racial executive directors. Additionally, it has launched a grant program to help organizations create anti-racist organizational cultures.

Neil D. Steinberg, President and CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation, expressed gratitude to the fund’s donors, community advisors, and nonprofit partners for their efforts in addressing the underlying causes of inequity. He emphasized that the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of working together to eliminate disparities and close achievement gaps, stating that promoting a better future for all Rhode Islanders is necessary.

For further information on the Black Philanthropy Bannister Fund grant or scholarship applications, visit the Black Philanthropy Bannister Fund website.