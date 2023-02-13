Rep. Marvin L. Abney, Chairman of the House Finance Committee, has been named to the National Council of State Legislatures (NCSL) Foundation Board of Directors.

Chairman Abney (D-Dist. 73, Newport, Middletown) has been an active member of NCSL throughout his tenure as a state legislator. He joins House Speaker Pro Tempore Brian Kennedy (D-Dist. 38, Hopkinton, Westerly) who was chosen as president-elect of the NCSL in August.

“The NCSL is an invaluable resource for not only the Rhode Island General Assembly, but for legislatures across the country, allowing us all to openly communicate about the problems of today through a bipartisan lens toward solutions that benefit every Rhode Island and American resident. It is a true honor to be named to the Board and I am eager to work with President-elect Kennedy as we highlight the successes of our state while also learning from the work done in other state houses across the nation,” said Chairman Abney.

The NCSL is a bipartisan non-governmental organization established in 1975 to serve the nation’s 7,383 state lawmakers and legislative staff. NCSL has three objectives: to improve the quality and effectiveness of state legislatures; to promote policy innovation and communication among state legislatures; and to ensure state legislatures a strong, cohesive voice in the federal system. All state legislators and staff members are automatically members of NCSL.