Patty Lou Griffin

Newport, RI -Patty Lou Griffin, 72, of Newport, Rhode Island, died on January 29, 2023.

Born in Cherry Grove, WV on September 22, 1950, to Bessie Vandevender.

Pat was an amazing woman; she loved life and lived it, as she knew how. She was known for turning a frown upside down because that was “Happy Patty”. Those who knew her as a bartender at the On Deck Circle, where she always won over her customers. She also worked in the laundry department at the Naval hospital, along with many of her other talents. She raised her own four children, while also raising family members and their kids, and neighborhood kids along with their kids. She always had and open door for the entire neighborhood, she has touched many people’s lives in many different ways, like having friends come and have dinner with her, because she was an amazing cook, or to just hang out and shoot the breeze and have a good time listening to music and dance parties. Those who knew her, knew she loved her dogs, who her children used to joke, ate better than we did.

She is survived by her children; Cindy Booker, Pauline Chapman, Robert & Rachel Griffin and Lynette Brown and her grandchildren, Adreana, Kyrel Vandevender, Dejahne, Destine Booker, Lanier, Makalah, Tahj, Zoe Chapman, Robert, Kylie Grossman, Caleb, Vanessa, Zack Griffin, Natassia Russell, Brent, Alpheus Brown, 12 Great Grandchildren, Ex Husband Robert Griffin, Dear friend Bob Pollitt and her dog Sissy, Browny,

She is precede in death by her mother, Bessie, and her brothers, Freddie and Joseph and her sisters; Becky, Violet and Catherine.

Calling hours will be held on Friday February 3, 2023 from 4-7 pm at Memorial Funeral Home 375 Broadway in Newport.

Burial will be private.

