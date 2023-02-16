Lawrence C. Liptak III., 68, of Newport, passed away at home on Monday, February 13, 2023. Born in Newport, he was the son of Lawrence C. Liptak Jr. of Middletown and the late Catherine M. (O’Neill) Liptak.
Larry worked as a manager for the Chart House and bar manager for the Clarke Cooke House. He operated his own painting company for many years. He was an avid surfer and enjoyed golfing and skiing. Besides his father he leaves his brother Michael Liptak and his wife Catherine of Myrtle Beach, SC and Eatontown, NJ, his sister Susan McIntosh, and her husband James of Middletown.
Larry is also survived by three nieces, Jenny McIntosh, Caitlyn King and Michelle Soriente as well as two grandnieces and two grandnephews Josephine and Benjamin Soriente and Emeline and Colsen King.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, February 20, 2023, at 10:00 am in St. Mary’s Church, Spring Street, Newport. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, Middletown. Calling hours are omitted.
Donations in his memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 931 Jefferson Blvd, STE 3004, Warwick, RI 02886, and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105
Carolyn Marie Burrell, 64, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away with her family by her side on Feb 14th, 2023. She was born July 16, 1958, in Norfolk, Virginia, and the youngest daughter of the late Tony Rocco and Frances (Tringali) Williams. Mrs. Burrell was an avid gardener. She enjoyed boating with her husband. Mrs. Burrell…
Marilyn, age 76 – wife, mother, sister, grandmother, lover of flowers and animals, librarian and friend – passed away on February 15, 2023. She is survived by her three children: Elizabeth L. Follansbee (Antonio), Dana Robert Colarulli (Nancy Drane), and Katie I. Brockway (Mona); her grandchildren Ailinn and Braeden Colarulli; her sister Elaine Vendetti (Jeff),…
Alexandra Levasseur age 79 of Tiverton, RI, beloved mother and wife, passed away peacefully with loved ones surrounding her at Saint Luke’s Hospital on January 30, 2023. Alexandra was born on February 18, 1943, in Fall River, MA to Americo and Ophelia Rego. After graduating from Somerset High School in 1960 she worked as a…
Conchita Marquita Noka-Glover, 79, of Newport, RI, died on February 13, 2023, in Newport Hospital with her family by her side. She was the wife of the late James Glover. Born in Providence, RI, she was the daughter of the late Anthony Carter and Louwella (Wamsley) Taylor. Conchita is survived by her children; William Carter,…
Brian D. Barrett, 59, of Newport, RI passed away February 14, 2023 at his home after a courageous battle with cancer. Brian was born in Newport to William and Evelyn (Shea) Barrett on February 18, 1963. He graduated from Rogers High School in 1981. He worked as a mason and later as a landscaper. Brian…
With the ice bar as the centerpiece, guests can savor specialty drinks while enjoying views of Narragansett Bay and Newport Harbor.
Residents and tourists alike are gearing up for one of the most popular Newport Winter Festival activities – Polar Pineapples! Celebrating its 8th year, Polar Pineapples is back and better than ever. Taking place at Newport Harbor Island Resort (formerly Gurney’s), Polar Pineapples will take place on Friday, February 17th, and Saturday, February 18th, from…
Stacker compiled statistics about where people in Providence are looking to buy homes using cross-market demand and monthly inventory data from Realtor.com.
The Covid-19 pandemic ushered in a period of frantic, domestic migration that saw Americans moving farther away from established urban centers. The number of homes sold every month has slowed as interest rates have risen, cooling some of those pandemic trends. But many Americans are still choosing to move long distances, and the vast majority…
This year’s concert featured a number of well-known locals, including established performers and rising stars playing Revival Brewing at Lost Valley Pizza in Providence.
The Love Hangover is an annual post-Valentine’s Day event established by Providence-based artist and musician Jen Long. This year’s concert featured a number of well-known locals, including established performers and rising stars playing Revival Brewing at Lost Valley Pizza in Providence. The show was a benefit for RIOT RI, a non-profit that uses music creation,…
The annual-favorite event for runners from both near and far will be held on June 4th, 2023.
Newport’s famous BankNewport 10 Miler road race has announced that BankNewport will continue as the title sponsor of the event through 2025. Produced by Gray Matter Marketing, the race is set to take place on June 4th, 2023, and is a highly anticipated event for runners near and far. President of Gray Matter Marketing, Matt…
The Newport, Rhode Island-based team discovered the damage when the boat was lifted from the water after arriving in Cape Town for the completion of the second leg.
The American boat in The Ocean Race sustained cracks in both foils during the second leg of the around-the-world competition and has asked for permission to replace them before leaving on the 12,750-nautical mile run to Brazil — the longest leg in the 50-year history of the event. “To head into the Southern Ocean for…
