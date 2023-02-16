Lawrence C. Liptak III., 68, of Newport, passed away at home on Monday, February 13, 2023.

Born in Newport, he was the son of Lawrence C. Liptak Jr. of Middletown and the late Catherine M. (O’Neill) Liptak.

Larry worked as a manager for the Chart House and bar manager for the Clarke Cooke House. He operated his own painting company for many years.

He was an avid surfer and enjoyed golfing and skiing.

Besides his father he leaves his brother Michael Liptak and his wife Catherine of Myrtle Beach, SC and Eatontown, NJ, his sister Susan McIntosh, and her husband James of Middletown.

Larry is also survived by three nieces, Jenny McIntosh, Caitlyn King and Michelle Soriente as well as two grandnieces and two grandnephews Josephine and Benjamin Soriente and Emeline and Colsen King.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, February 20, 2023, at 10:00 am in St. Mary’s Church, Spring Street, Newport. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, Middletown. Calling hours are omitted.

Donations in his memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 931 Jefferson Blvd, STE 3004, Warwick, RI 02886, and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105

