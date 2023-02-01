Josephine ‘Jo’ Stuehler, 92, of Newbury, Massachusetts, formerly of Baltimore, MD and Portsmouth, RI, died on January 27, 2023. She was the wife of the late J. Donald Stuehler.

Born as the youngest daughter of 5 children in Clarksburg WV to her Italian parents, she moved to Baltimore during High school. She began her career as a Statistician for the State of Maryland. J. Donald Stuehler was the “boy next door” who captured her heart and they wed in 1953. The family moved to Warwick, Rhode Island in 1960 with two children, Fabian and Amy. Maude and Donald added to the family of four children and were born in Warwick. Jo and her family moved to Illinois in 1968 where she began a career in computer programming at Kemper Insurance, Long Grove, IL.

Jo’s husband Donald died in 1976 following a long illness. The family moved to Massachusetts and Jo continued to work as a quality assurance analyst in computer software until retirement. Jo found her dream home in Portsmouth RI, close to family and friends. She and her son Don enjoyed many years there until Don’s death. Jo made a final move to Massachusetts to be closer to Amy and her family, where she spent her remaining days.

Jo is survived by her children; Amy Stuehler, of Newbury, MA, Maude Fletcher of Warwick, RI, Her grandchildren – Marcia, Jennifer, Sam, Cassie, Kell, Tess and Savannah – and her 5 great grandsons – Justus, Hugo, Blake, Colton and Jackson.

Jo is preceded in death by her husband, J. Donald Stuehler; a daughter Fabian, a granddaughter Melinda, and son Donald.

Jo’s love of family, her wonderful sense of humor, zest for life and her appreciation of the creative arts will be missed by all who knew her.

Funeral Service will be on February 4, 2023 from 11:00 AM at Connors Funeral Home, Portsmouth, RI.