“The City Council is listening the community, has quantified the issue, and is moving forward with policies to help address these issues. By working together, we will rebalance housing for Newporters.”
Temperatures in many areas of the Northeast U.S. climbed to the mid-40s Fahrenheit on Sunday, a day after the region suffered through temperatures that plummeted into the negative teens and felt like minus 45 to minus 50 degrees with the wind chill.
Loading...
Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.