Carol Sherman, 65, of Middletown, Rhode Island, died on February 2, 2023.

Born in Middletown, Rhode Island on April 13, 1957, She was the daughter of Arthur and Catherine (Gilman) Escallier.

Carol enjoyed gardening, art, Tweety Bird, skydiving and her cat, Buster.

Carol is survived by her son, Myrus Oliver Jr., of Narragansett; her brother, John Escallier; Grandchild, Myrus Oliver III.

Carol is preceded in death by her husband William “Billy” Sherman; son, Jermaine Oliver; father, Arthur Escallier; mother, Catherine Escallier.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, February 7th from 10:00AM to 12:00PM at Memorial Funeral Home in Newport.