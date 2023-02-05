Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s a look at some of the job opportunities that are available right now in the Newport area.

All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport. Have something that you’d like included in a future jobs roundup? Email the opportunities to ryan@whatsupnewp.com in the format you see below.

Now Hiring in and around Newport

22 Bowen’s: EXECUTIVE CHEF @ 22 BOWEN’S – NEWPORT, RI

7-Eleven: Retail Sales Associate/Cashier

AdientOne: Utility Worker/Dishwasher

Alee Behavioral Healthcare: Board Certified Behavioral Analyst (BCBA) – Full-Time School Based

All About Home Care: HOME CARE AIDE/PRIVATE HOME CARE

Americas Staffing Partner: Medical Clerk

Antonio’s Pizza: Cashier and Counter Help

Applebees: Host

Balfour Beatty Investments: Assistant Community Director

Bar ‘Cino: LINE COOK/PREP COOK **$16/HOUR, PM AVAILABILITY** – @ BAR ‘CINO

Bhean Bros: Office Admin

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island: Donation Center Attendant – Middletown

Bloom: Assistant Teacher, Preschool

BMW of Newport: SALES REP.

Boys & Girls Club of Newport County: Finance Assistant

Brenton Hotel: Night Auditor

Broden Millworks and Supply: Millwork/Woodshop Assistant

Butterfly Effects: Registered Behavior Technician RBT

CABVI: Customer Service and Retail Sales Associate I (NO NIGHTS/NO WEEKENDS)

Castle Hill Inn: KITCHEN SUPERVISOR @ CASTLE HILL INN

Child & Family: Substitute

Chili’s: Host

Chipotle Mexican Grill: Crew Member (($14.50-$16.50)) per hour

Christmas Tree Shops: Store Manager

City of Newport: Entry Level Police Officer, Certified Police Officer, Assistant Planner, Laborer Equipment Operator, Maintenance Person, Deputy Utilities Director – Engineering, Deputy City Engineer

Compass: Agent Experience Coordinator

Conexion Latina Newport: Bilingual Office Assistant

Davidson Hospitality Group: Overnight Security Officer – Newport Harbor Island Resort

Docs Health: Nurse Practitioner, Physician Assistant – RHRP

Domino’s: Delivery Driver

DSW: Store Associate Part-Time

East Side Enterprise: Store Manager

Eastern Rhode Island Conservation District: Environmental Field Technician

Ecogy Energy: Construction Manager

Fleur Soiree: Flower Processor/Event Set up Assistant

Foodlove Market: RETAIL SUPERVISOR @ FOODLOVE MARKET

Genesis Healthcare: Registered Nurse – RN

Grand Islander Center: Registered Nurse – RN

Harborside Inn: Housekeeper

Homewood suites by Hilton Middletown: Night Auditor

Imagine One Technology & Management: Cyber Risk Remediation Analysts

Imperian Building Maintenance: Cleaning Specialist

Indus Technology: Cybersecurity IA Technician

Island Canine Academy: Animal Care Attendant

Jessica D’Amore Makeup Artist: Makeup Artist Assistant

Joe’s Kwik Mart: Sales Associates

John Clarke Senior Living: Dietary Aide

Jon Barrett Associates: Bookkeeper

K Force: IT Desktop Support Technician

Lang Pharma Nutrition: Graphic Designer

LEIDOS: Engineering Technician II

Lifespan: Social Worker LICSW

Looking Upwards: Wheelchair Van Driver

Luke & Associates: Psychiatric Technician (220640)

Marriott International: Housekeeper – Marriott Hotels – (23015896)

McLaughlin Research Corp: VIDEO SCRIPT WRITER & PRODUCER – RC1

MIKEL: Human Resource Assistant

MM Consulting: Controller

Naval Academy Preparatory School: English Tutor

New York Yacht Club – Harbour Court: Dock Master

Newport Beach Hotel & Suites: Front Desk Agent – $20/hr Starting + Benefits

Newport Hotel Group: Training and Recruitment Manager

Newport Pediatric Dentistry: Dental Insurance Coordinator

Newport Public Schools: Long Term Music Substitute Teacher at Thompson Middle School

Newport Restoration Foundation: Housekeeper part-time museum

Novax Recruitment: Estimator

Oasis Systems: Shop Foreman

Papa Inc: Caregiver – Flexible Schedule

Planet Fitness: Member Services Representative

Pranzi Catering and Events: Driver/ Cater

Rent Sons: Head of Business Development (B2B & B2C)

RITBA: Customer Service Representative

Rite-Solutions: Electronic Warfare Analyst/Intelligence (ELINT) Specialist

SAS Retail Services: Store Remodeling Merchandiser

SEACORP: Logistician II

Sodexo: Utility Worker-Salve Regina University

St. George’s School: Varsity Football: Defensive Coordinator

Taco Bell: Hourly Assistant Manager

Team One Newport: Crew/Team Uniform Consultant

The Chanler at Cliff Walk: Fine Dining PM Server

The Clarke Cooke House: Seasonal Servers – Newport

The Home Depot: Overnight Stocker

The Mooring: EXECUTIVE CHEF @ THE MOORING

The Schochet Companies: Maintenance Supervisor- WB

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company: Merchandiser

The Vanderbilt: PM Server

THOR Solutions: Purchasing Specialist

Town of Middletown: Accounting Manager, Deputy Finance Director – Town Hall, Entry Level Fire Fighter, Library Director, Mechanic – Department of Public Works, Prevention Coordinator, Public Works Labor Operator

Twice as Nice: Toddler Teacher

Unidine: FOOD SERVICE WORKER (FULL-TIME)

US Foods: Territory Manager – Newport, Rhode Island

US Military Treatment Facilities under DHA: Occupational Health Technician

US Naval Education and Training Command: TRAINING SPECIALIST (HAZMAT)

US Naval Medical Command: INDUSTRIAL HYGIENIST

Village House Nursing and Rehabilitation: Maintenance Assistant

Wyndham Destinations: Maintenance Technician II – Wyndham Newport Long Wharf