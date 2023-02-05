Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s a look at some of the job opportunities that are available right now in the Newport area.
All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport. Have something that you’d like included in a future jobs roundup? Email the opportunities to ryan@whatsupnewp.com in the format you see below.
Now Hiring in and around Newport
22 Bowen’s: EXECUTIVE CHEF @ 22 BOWEN’S – NEWPORT, RI
7-Eleven: Retail Sales Associate/Cashier
AdientOne: Utility Worker/Dishwasher
Alee Behavioral Healthcare: Board Certified Behavioral Analyst (BCBA) – Full-Time School Based
All About Home Care: HOME CARE AIDE/PRIVATE HOME CARE
Americas Staffing Partner: Medical Clerk
Antonio’s Pizza: Cashier and Counter Help
Applebees: Host
Balfour Beatty Investments: Assistant Community Director
Bar ‘Cino: LINE COOK/PREP COOK **$16/HOUR, PM AVAILABILITY** – @ BAR ‘CINO
Bhean Bros: Office Admin
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island: Donation Center Attendant – Middletown
Bloom: Assistant Teacher, Preschool
BMW of Newport: SALES REP.
Boys & Girls Club of Newport County: Finance Assistant
Brenton Hotel: Night Auditor
Broden Millworks and Supply: Millwork/Woodshop Assistant
Butterfly Effects: Registered Behavior Technician RBT
CABVI: Customer Service and Retail Sales Associate I (NO NIGHTS/NO WEEKENDS)
Castle Hill Inn: KITCHEN SUPERVISOR @ CASTLE HILL INN
Child & Family: Substitute
Chili’s: Host
Chipotle Mexican Grill: Crew Member (($14.50-$16.50)) per hour
Christmas Tree Shops: Store Manager
City of Newport: Entry Level Police Officer, Certified Police Officer, Assistant Planner, Laborer Equipment Operator, Maintenance Person, Deputy Utilities Director – Engineering, Deputy City Engineer
Compass: Agent Experience Coordinator
Conexion Latina Newport: Bilingual Office Assistant
Davidson Hospitality Group: Overnight Security Officer – Newport Harbor Island Resort
Docs Health: Nurse Practitioner, Physician Assistant – RHRP
Domino’s: Delivery Driver
DSW: Store Associate Part-Time
East Side Enterprise: Store Manager
Eastern Rhode Island Conservation District: Environmental Field Technician
Ecogy Energy: Construction Manager
Fleur Soiree: Flower Processor/Event Set up Assistant
Foodlove Market: RETAIL SUPERVISOR @ FOODLOVE MARKET
Genesis Healthcare: Registered Nurse – RN
Grand Islander Center: Registered Nurse – RN
Harborside Inn: Housekeeper
Homewood suites by Hilton Middletown: Night Auditor
Imagine One Technology & Management: Cyber Risk Remediation Analysts
Imperian Building Maintenance: Cleaning Specialist
Indus Technology: Cybersecurity IA Technician
Island Canine Academy: Animal Care Attendant
Jessica D’Amore Makeup Artist: Makeup Artist Assistant
Joe’s Kwik Mart: Sales Associates
John Clarke Senior Living: Dietary Aide
Jon Barrett Associates: Bookkeeper
K Force: IT Desktop Support Technician
Lang Pharma Nutrition: Graphic Designer
LEIDOS: Engineering Technician II
Lifespan: Social Worker LICSW
Looking Upwards: Wheelchair Van Driver
Luke & Associates: Psychiatric Technician (220640)
Marriott International: Housekeeper – Marriott Hotels – (23015896)
McLaughlin Research Corp: VIDEO SCRIPT WRITER & PRODUCER – RC1
MIKEL: Human Resource Assistant
MM Consulting: Controller
Naval Academy Preparatory School: English Tutor
New York Yacht Club – Harbour Court: Dock Master
Newport Beach Hotel & Suites: Front Desk Agent – $20/hr Starting + Benefits
Newport Hotel Group: Training and Recruitment Manager
Newport Pediatric Dentistry: Dental Insurance Coordinator
Newport Public Schools: Long Term Music Substitute Teacher at Thompson Middle School
Newport Restoration Foundation: Housekeeper part-time museum
Novax Recruitment: Estimator
Oasis Systems: Shop Foreman
Papa Inc: Caregiver – Flexible Schedule
Planet Fitness: Member Services Representative
Pranzi Catering and Events: Driver/ Cater
Rent Sons: Head of Business Development (B2B & B2C)
RITBA: Customer Service Representative
Rite-Solutions: Electronic Warfare Analyst/Intelligence (ELINT) Specialist
SAS Retail Services: Store Remodeling Merchandiser
SEACORP: Logistician II
Sodexo: Utility Worker-Salve Regina University
St. George’s School: Varsity Football: Defensive Coordinator
Taco Bell: Hourly Assistant Manager
Team One Newport: Crew/Team Uniform Consultant
The Chanler at Cliff Walk: Fine Dining PM Server
The Clarke Cooke House: Seasonal Servers – Newport
The Home Depot: Overnight Stocker
The Mooring: EXECUTIVE CHEF @ THE MOORING
The Schochet Companies: Maintenance Supervisor- WB
The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company: Merchandiser
The Vanderbilt: PM Server
THOR Solutions: Purchasing Specialist
Town of Middletown: Accounting Manager, Deputy Finance Director – Town Hall, Entry Level Fire Fighter, Library Director, Mechanic – Department of Public Works, Prevention Coordinator, Public Works Labor Operator
Twice as Nice: Toddler Teacher
Unidine: FOOD SERVICE WORKER (FULL-TIME)
US Foods: Territory Manager – Newport, Rhode Island
US Military Treatment Facilities under DHA: Occupational Health Technician
US Naval Education and Training Command: TRAINING SPECIALIST (HAZMAT)
US Naval Medical Command: INDUSTRIAL HYGIENIST
Village House Nursing and Rehabilitation: Maintenance Assistant
Wyndham Destinations: Maintenance Technician II – Wyndham Newport Long Wharf