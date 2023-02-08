Robert A. Geake

Rhode Island historian and author Robert A. Geake is set to deliver a virtual lecture celebrating Black History Month on Wednesday, February 22.

The lecture, hosted by the Redwood Library & Athenaeum, the Battle of Rhode Island Association, and NAACP Newport, will focus on the Black Regiment of Rhode Island, which fought in the Rhode Island Campaign of 1778 and throughout the Revolutionary War.

Mr. Geake is the author of 14 books on Rhode Island and New England history and is a well-known figure in Rhode Island historical circles. He is the President of the Cocumscussoc Association, a contributor to several blogs, and also contributes to online tutorials for the Rhode Island Historical Society and the Rhode Island Department of Education.

The Redwood Library & Athenæum, founded in 1747, is America’s oldest continuously operating library and was designated a National Historic Landmark in 1960. NAACP Newport aims to advance human and civil rights and eliminate discrimination, while the Battle of Rhode Island Association raises awareness of Rhode Island’s role in the War for Independence.

The virtual lecture is a unique opportunity for history enthusiasts to learn about the contributions of the Black Regiment of Rhode Island in the Revolutionary War and celebrate Black History Month.

To register for the lecture, follow the link: https://www.crowdcast.io/e/historian-robert-geake/register