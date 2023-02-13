Newport City Council to interview candidates for seats on various boards and commissions
The Council may also discuss at the conclusion of the interview how they may
vote on applicants seeking an appointment to the above boards or
commissions at a regularly scheduled Council meeting at which a vote to
appoint an applicant is considered.
Newport City Council is set to interview four applicants for various boards and commissions on February 15, 2023, at the City Hall 2nd Floor Conference Room. The applicants are vying for a spot in the Historic District Commission, Board of Tax Appeals, and Zoning Board of Review.
The interviewees include Samuel Goldblatt, who is seeking a spot on the Zoning Board of Review, Kelly Moran and Jeffrey Clark, who are both candidates for the Historic District Commission; and Paul Tobak, who is hoping to join the Board of Tax Appeals.
After the interviews, the Council may also discuss how they plan to vote on the candidates seeking appointment to the above boards or commissions. A vote on the appointment of an applicant is expected to be considered during a regularly scheduled Council meeting.
The interview process is an essential part of the selection process as it allows the Council to evaluate the candidates’ qualifications, experience, and suitability. The successful applicants will have the opportunity to serve their community by participating in decision-making processes related to zoning, tax appeals, and preserving the city’s historic district.
Washington-Rochambeau Revolutionary Route and the Battle of Rhode Island Association fund Dr. Robert Selig’s translation of Comte de Rochambeau’s Orderly Book
The National Washington-Rochambeau Revolutionary Route Association (W3R-US) and the Battle of Rhode Island Association (BoRIA) have funded historian Dr. Robert A. Selig to translate sections of the Comte de Rochambeau’s Orderly Book, which contains the French army’s daily orders during its stay in Newport, RI, from July 1780 to June 1781. Selig’s research will focus…
Rep. Marvin L. Abney, Chairman of the House Finance Committee, has been named to the National Council of State Legislatures (NCSL) Foundation Board of Directors.
Rep. Marvin L. Abney, Chairman of the House Finance Committee, has been named to the National Council of State Legislatures (NCSL) Foundation Board of Directors. Chairman Abney (D-Dist. 73, Newport, Middletown) has been an active member of NCSL throughout his tenure as a state legislator. He joins House Speaker Pro Tempore Brian Kennedy (D-Dist. 38,…
Linus Ullmark moved to the Boston area in the summer of 2021 with his wife, their two young children and their dogs after signing with the Bruins. Settling in with his new team didn’t happen right away.
By STEPHEN WHYNO AP Hockey Writer Linus Ullmark moved to the Boston area in the summer of 2021 with his wife, their two young children and their dogs after signing with the Bruins. Settling in with his new team didn’t happen right away. Fresh off signing a $20 million, four-year contract, Ullmark shared the net with rookie Jeremy…
Jacob Jasinski of The Chanler at Cliff Walk named a “Chef of the Year” in the “Hotel” Category at the RI Hospitality Association’s 32nd Annual Stars of the Industry Awards Ceremony
The RI Hospitality Association (RIHA) recently named Newport resident Jacob Jasinski, executive chef at The Chanler at Cliff Walk in Newport, as the 2022 recipient of the “Chef of the Year Award” in the “Hotel” Category at the 32nd Annual Stars of the Industry Awards Ceremony at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC). Jasinski’s culinary career began early in life. He was inspired by…
Winter Festival includes dozens of events beginning Friday February 17
It’s certainly been a mild winter so far, and with warmer-than-normal temperatures forecast for school vacation week, there’s no excuse not to spend a few days enjoying the 35th annual Newport Winter Festival. Bring the kids to some cool events happening all week beginning with a few ideas below. Note: The best way to experience…
Loading...
Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.