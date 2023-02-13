Newport City Council is set to interview four applicants for various boards and commissions on February 15, 2023, at the City Hall 2nd Floor Conference Room. The applicants are vying for a spot in the Historic District Commission, Board of Tax Appeals, and Zoning Board of Review.

The interviewees include Samuel Goldblatt, who is seeking a spot on the Zoning Board of Review, Kelly Moran and Jeffrey Clark, who are both candidates for the Historic District Commission; and Paul Tobak, who is hoping to join the Board of Tax Appeals.

After the interviews, the Council may also discuss how they plan to vote on the candidates seeking appointment to the above boards or commissions. A vote on the appointment of an applicant is expected to be considered during a regularly scheduled Council meeting.

The interview process is an essential part of the selection process as it allows the Council to evaluate the candidates’ qualifications, experience, and suitability. The successful applicants will have the opportunity to serve their community by participating in decision-making processes related to zoning, tax appeals, and preserving the city’s historic district.