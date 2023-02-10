PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A longtime member of the Providence Police Department has been named the city’s new police chief and is the first Latino to serve in the position, Mayor Brett Smiley announced Friday.
Cmdr. Oscar Perez is Providence’s 38th chief of police.
“Chief Perez has demonstrated he is the dedicated public servant that can foster strong relationships within the community and is lasered focus on the quality-of-life issues our residents identified as top priorities for the next Chief,” Smiley said in a statement.
Perez has served in the city’s police department for 29 years, first as a patrol officer and recently as deputy chief, according to the mayor. He is originally from Colombia and at 13 he came to Providence, where he attended and graduated from the city’s public schools, the mayor’s office said.
“Serving as Chief of Police for the city that welcomed me so many years ago and that has become my home is the honor of a lifetime,” Perez said in a statement. “I am excited to give back to my community, to work with my colleagues in uniform to provide them with the proper training and resources, supporting our officers’ health and wellness, and to get to work on the big issues – decreasing gun violence, preventing crimes, supporting our youth and improving the quality-of-life in our city.”
Here are the highlights from news and events that took place in the General Assembly this week.
Here are the highlights from news and events that took place in the General Assembly this week. For more information on any of these items, visit http://www.rilegislature.gov/pressrelease. McNamara, Miller bill would protect frozen embryos, regulate storage Rep. Joseph M. McNamara (D-Dist. 19, Warwick, Cranston) and Sen. Joshua Miller (D-Dist. 28, Cranston, Providence) introduced the Embryo…
Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s a look at some of the job opportunities that are available right now in the Newport area.
Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s a look at some of the job opportunities available in the Newport area. All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport. Have something that you’d like included in a future jobs roundup?…
The Jamestown Arts Center will host the screening of No Time to Fail, a timely documentary based on Rhode Island’s local election administrators who worked around the clock to secure the vote.
The Jamestown Arts Center will host the screening of No Time to Fail, a timely documentary based on Rhode Island’s local election administrators who worked around the clock to secure the vote. No Time to Fail screens on Thursday, March 9 at 7 pm; a Q+A with Co-Director and Cranston, RI native Sara Archambault will…
On the market for a new home? Here’s a look at what homes are hosting an open house this weekend, February 10 – 12, 2023.
Real estate agents are gearing up for a busy weekend as they host a series of open houses in Newport County. Buyers will have the chance to view various properties, from condominiums to single-family homes and multi-family units. In the market for a home or have questions about the home-buying process? Contact me or visit…
Students can receive up to $5,000 to pursue self-designed enrichment projects that include travel.
College students yearning for travel and self-discovery have until February 21 to apply for fellowships through the Michael P. Metcalf Memorial Fund at the Rhode Island Foundation. “These fellowships can be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for students to follow their dreams,” said Monica Benson, who administers the program. Students can receive up to $5,000 to pursue…
Loading...
Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.