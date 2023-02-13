The Summer Concert Series at Indian Ranch in Webster, MA has just gotten even hotter with the addition of two new shows. Multi-Platinum singer/songwriter Kip Moore will perform on Sunday, June 11, 2023 and Yachtley Crew, the Titans of Soft Rock, will make their debut on Sunday, July 30, 2023.

Kip Moore, known for his electrifying live performances, recently released his latest track “Fire On Wheels” co-written and co-produced with Jaren Johnston of The Cadillac Three. Moore’s unique blend of Southern rock and traditional country music has earned him a following around the world and critical acclaim. He has released several platinum-selling albums and hit No. 1 singles, including “Somethin’ ‘Bout a Truck”, “Hey Pretty Girl”, “Beer Money”, and “More Girls Like You”.

Kip Moore.

Yachtley Crew, the Titans of Soft Rock, have been making waves with their sold-out shows and enthusiastic fanbase. The band recently signed with legendary rock manager Andy Gould and recorded their first original song, “Sex On The Beach,” produced and mixed by Chris Lord-Alge. Yachtley Crew will bring their world-class musicianship and entertaining showmanship to the Indian Ranch stage as they perform timeless soft rock hits from artists like Christopher Cross, Hall & Oates, and Toto.

Fans can purchase tickets for both shows starting Saturday, February 18th at 10:00 AM through the Indian Ranch website, by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849), or at the Indian Ranch Box Office. Indian Ranch Insiders Club members and GA Season Pass holders will have exclusive early access to purchase tickets. The concerts will take place rain or shine and there will be no refunds.

Located just outside of Worcester, MA and within an hour’s drive from several major cities, Indian Ranch is the perfect destination for music lovers looking for a summer escape. With a state-of-the-art amphitheater surrounded by pine trees and the scenic Lake Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg, Indian Ranch is more than just a concert venue, it’s a summer getaway. So, mark your calendars and get ready to rock with Kip Moore and Yachtley Crew this summer at Indian Ranch.