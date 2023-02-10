The Jamestown Arts Center will host the screening of No Time to Fail, a timely documentary based on Rhode Island’s local election administrators who worked around the clock to secure the vote. No Time to Fail screens on Thursday, March 9 at 7 pm; a Q+A with Co-Director and Cranston, RI native Sara Archambault will follow the film.
Archambault offers, “Election administrators were once invisible to the general public. Despite the challenges and attempts to disrupt and upend the 2020 election, they pulled off the most secure election in our history; and they did it amidst a global pandemic. We see this film as an invitation to the American electorate, especially Rhode Islanders, to meet the people whose job it is to uphold the scaffolding of our republic and protect accessible, free and fair elections.”
The feature documentary film takes viewers behind the scenes to witness the story of the 2020 election from the unseen perspective of these essential workers. From hand-delivering ballots to people’s homes to weathering the brunt of confusion and anger, their dedication to the voters is palpable.
Sara Archambault has an extensive professional history in production, programming and foundation work, including 10 years as Program Director at the LEF Foundation, and 9 years as Founder/Programmer of the award-winning documentary film series The DocYard. Producing credits include Emmy-nominated documentary Traces of the Trade, Street Fighting Men, Truth or Consequences, and RIOTSVILLE, USA. Sara’s work has shown in festivals around the world and received support from the Sundance Film Institute, Tribeca Film Institute, SFFILM, Catapult Film Fund, IDA, Hot Docs Pitch Forum, and Film Independent among others. She was a 2020 Impact Partners Producing Fellow, a 2013 Sundance Creative Producers Lab Fellow and was named the 2020 SF DocFest Vanguard Awardee. She is a board member of The Flaherty.
Tickets are $10, JAC members $8. Doors open at 6:30 pm. Film run time is 90 minutes. Refreshments will be available. Additional info and to watch the trailer: https://www.notimetofailfilm.com.
Here are the highlights from news and events that took place in the General Assembly this week. For more information on any of these items, visit http://www.rilegislature.gov/pressrelease. McNamara, Miller bill would protect frozen embryos, regulate storage Rep. Joseph M. McNamara (D-Dist. 19, Warwick, Cranston) and Sen. Joshua Miller (D-Dist. 28, Cranston, Providence) introduced the Embryo…
Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s a look at some of the job opportunities available in the Newport area. All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport. Have something that you’d like included in a future jobs roundup?…
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A longtime member of the Providence Police Department has been named the city’s new police chief and is the first Latino to serve in the position, Mayor Brett Smiley announced Friday. Cmdr. Oscar Perez is Providence’s 38th chief of police. “Chief Perez has demonstrated he is the dedicated public servant that…
Real estate agents are gearing up for a busy weekend as they host a series of open houses in Newport County. Buyers will have the chance to view various properties, from condominiums to single-family homes and multi-family units. In the market for a home or have questions about the home-buying process? Contact me or visit…
College students yearning for travel and self-discovery have until February 21 to apply for fellowships through the Michael P. Metcalf Memorial Fund at the Rhode Island Foundation. “These fellowships can be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for students to follow their dreams,” said Monica Benson, who administers the program. Students can receive up to $5,000 to pursue…
