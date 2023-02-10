The Jamestown Arts Center will host the screening of No Time to Fail, a timely documentary based on Rhode Island’s local election administrators who worked around the clock to secure the vote. No Time to Fail screens on Thursday, March 9 at 7 pm; a Q+A with Co-Director and Cranston, RI native Sara Archambault will follow the film.

Archambault offers, “Election administrators were once invisible to the general public. Despite the challenges and attempts to disrupt and upend the 2020 election, they pulled off the most secure election in our history; and they did it amidst a global pandemic. We see this film as an invitation to the American electorate, especially Rhode Islanders, to meet the people whose job it is to uphold the scaffolding of our republic and protect accessible, free and fair elections.”

The feature documentary film takes viewers behind the scenes to witness the story of the 2020 election from the unseen perspective of these essential workers. From hand-delivering ballots to people’s homes to weathering the brunt of confusion and anger, their dedication to the voters is palpable.

Sara Archambault has an extensive professional history in production, programming and foundation work, including 10 years as Program Director at the LEF Foundation, and 9 years as Founder/Programmer of the award-winning documentary film series The DocYard. Producing credits include Emmy-nominated documentary Traces of the Trade, Street Fighting Men, Truth or Consequences, and RIOTSVILLE, USA. Sara’s work has shown in festivals around the world and received support from the Sundance Film Institute, Tribeca Film Institute, SFFILM, Catapult Film Fund, IDA, Hot Docs Pitch Forum, and Film Independent among others. She was a 2020 Impact Partners Producing Fellow, a 2013 Sundance Creative Producers Lab Fellow and was named the 2020 SF DocFest Vanguard Awardee. She is a board member of The Flaherty.

Tickets are $10, JAC members $8. Doors open at 6:30 pm. Film run time is 90 minutes. Refreshments will be available. Additional info and to watch the trailer: https://www.notimetofailfilm.com.