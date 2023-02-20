Governor Dan McKee released the following statement today to mark the 20th anniversary of the Station nightclub fire:

“February 20th will forever be a tragic and difficult day in Rhode Island’s history. Today, we mourn the 100 lives lost in the Station nightclub fire and the hundreds more whose lives will never be the same. To the families of those who died on that devastating day: Rhode Island will never forget your loved ones and we will always stand by you.

As we hold those impacted by this tragedy close in our hearts, we also remember the remarkable and courageous actions of first responders, public safety officials, medical professionals, and Rhode Islanders who sprang into action to save lives on that day and who worked to comfort their communities in the days and weeks following. That is the true spirit of Rhode Island.

I ask all Rhode Islanders to join us in honoring the memories of each and every person lost on that devastating day.”

Governor McKee has directed U.S. and Rhode Island flags to remain at half-staff at all state facilities and buildings today, Monday, February 20, 2022. Governor McKee also asks Rhode Islanders to lower their flags as a sign of respect.