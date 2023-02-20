Flags to fly at half-staff, State House to be Illuminated in honor of the lives lost in Station Nightclub Fire
Governor Dan McKee released the following statement today to mark the 20th anniversary of the Station nightclub fire:
“February 20th will forever be a tragic and difficult day in Rhode Island’s history. Today, we mourn the 100 lives lost in the Station nightclub fire and the hundreds more whose lives will never be the same. To the families of those who died on that devastating day: Rhode Island will never forget your loved ones and we will always stand by you.
As we hold those impacted by this tragedy close in our hearts, we also remember the remarkable and courageous actions of first responders, public safety officials, medical professionals, and Rhode Islanders who sprang into action to save lives on that day and who worked to comfort their communities in the days and weeks following. That is the true spirit of Rhode Island.
I ask all Rhode Islanders to join us in honoring the memories of each and every person lost on that devastating day.”
Governor McKee has directed U.S. and Rhode Island flags to remain at half-staff at all state facilities and buildings today, Monday, February 20, 2022. Governor McKee also asks Rhode Islanders to lower their flags as a sign of respect.
By TIM REYNOLDS AP Basketball Writer SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Best record in the NBA. A team that won the Eastern Conference and went to the NBA Finals last season. A pair of All-Stars, including the MVP. And a coach who isn’t an interim coach anymore. The Boston Celtics have much to like about…
As suicide rates nudge upwards, the Rhode Island Department of Health is developing a suicide prevention plan, according to a leading suicide prevention advocate. This comes at a time when there is a dramatic upswing in behavioral health issues among high schoolers nationwide, with 42 percent of high school students reportedly experiencing persistent feelings of…
Friends, families, and survivors cope, but never completely heal
This year marks the twentieth anniversary of the Station Nightclub Fire, a tragedy that left an indelible scar on the psyche of many Rhode Islanders. In a state this small, if you didn’t know someone directly affected, chances are you know someone affected indirectly by the events that night. And while the scar may have…
Presidential speeches have been an invaluable part of U.S. democracy since Washington’s inaugural address on April 30, 1789. While much of the oral tradition has remained unchanged, the evolution of mass communication has turned speeches into conversations. Using historical documents, government and political science websites, and news articles, Stacker curated a gallery of famous speeches…
Mindfulness is a word that is thrown around a lot these days, but what exactly is it? Mindfulness is a mental state achieved by focusing awareness on the present moment, while calmly acknowledging and accepting the feelings, thoughts, and bodily sensations. It involves paying attention to the present moment without judgment, in a non-reactive way.…
Tribute concert to benefit Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame
Some of New England’s favorite folk/rock/blues musicians will be on stage for a musical celebration of David Crosby at City Winery Boston on Monday, February 27. Tickets are on sale now for the 7:30pm show at citywinery.com/boston. Proceeds from the concert will benefit the Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame. The iconoclastic Crosby, who died last month was “A…
Three patients were transported to area hospitals.
Just a couple of hours after battling a shed fire, Portsmouth Fire Department responded at 7:51 pm to Burma Road for a motor vehicle accident. “At 1951 hours Portsmouth Firefighters responded to a 911 call in the area of Burma Rd reporting a major motor vehicle accident involving multiple vehicles and reports that one of…
Ed Croswell scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and 24th-ranked Providence earned its 20th victory of the season, holding on for a 85-72 win over Villanova on Saturday.
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Ed Croswell scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and 24th-ranked Providence earned its 20th victory of the season, holding on for a 85-72 win over Villanova on Saturday. Bryce Hopkins added 19 points and 12 rebounds. Noah Locked finished with 16 points. Croswell connected on two late free throws to…
