The Department of Environmental Management (DEM) and The Nature Conservancy (TNC) are partnering to improve the coastal access trails at Black Point, a popular destination for anglers, hikers, birdwatchers, and sightseers overlooking Narragansett Bay.

Set to begin in March, weather permitting, the $90,000 project aims to limit erosion on parts of the frequently used rutted and packed-dirt paths, while enhancing access by installing timber steps. The work will also minimize impacts to the sensitive shoreline habitat surrounding the trails.

Located a mile north of Scarborough State Beach, Black Point is a free public fishing access area managed by DEM. The funding for the project originates from a $6 million settlement through the Bouchard Barge 120 Buzzards Bay Trustee Council, following the grounding of an oil barge in 2003 which resulted in the spill of nearly 100,000 gallons of oil and damaged 98 miles of shoreline in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, including the Black Point area.

“Black Point is one of the most picturesque public recreation and fishing areas in Rhode Island – and one of the most heavily used,” said DEM Deputy Director for Natural Resources Jason McNamee. “This project will enhance the trails for enhanced passive recreational use and public access to this important shore fishing area.”

Jillian Thompson, Conservation Engineer for The Nature Conservancy, added, “This project will fix some of the rough spots and make it a little easier to get to the shoreline.”

DEM has received permission from the Coastal Resources Management Council to begin the work and expects it to take two to three months, weather permitting. The contractor for the project is Narragansett Dock Works Inc.

For more information, visit www.dem.ri.gov or follow them on social media for updates.