Submissions for the next round of the Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County’s (ACA) Artist Award, in support of Newport County artists and art projects to benefit the community, are due by midnight on Monday, May 15, 2023. Awardee notifications will be made on May 29, 2023.

Now in its sixth year, ACA’s Artist Awards provide up to $500 financial support for artists’ projects that directly educate, inspire, and uplift the residents of Newport County. Artists of all backgrounds, identities, and artistic disciplines – including visual arts (illustration, graphic design, multimedia), performing arts (dance, music, theatre), literary arts (creative writing, poetry), and any other traditional or emerging field, are invited to apply. Applicants must reside in and/or offer artistic programs to any of the five Newport County communities (Jamestown, Little Compton, Middletown, Newport, Portsmouth, and Tiverton). Artists proposing an individual project or working collaboratively are considered eligible. Application, submission guidelines, and contact information are available on the ACA website: www.newportarts.org.

Applicants must be a supporter of ACA at the time of submission. Sponsorship is available through the website at www.newportarts.org or by sending a check to Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County, PO Box 4334, Middletown, RI 02842. Supporting levels range from $25 – $250 per year.

Former ACA Artist Awards’ recipients include the Newport String Project, Newport Children’s Theatre, Out of the Box Theatre, Ali Kenner Brodsky & Co., Jy-Tique Davis, Jessica Slocum, Jason Tranchida and Matthew Lawrence, Taleen Batalian, Newport Public Art, the DeBlois Gallery, and Tim Hetland. The Spring 2023 recipients will be introduced and celebrated at the annual “Raise Up the Arts” event on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

The members of the ACA Board, supporters, and sponsors of the ACA look forward to assisting the next cohort of Artist Awards’ recipients in their artistic endeavors, as well as engaging in the arts activities they will present for the Newport County community.