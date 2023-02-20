The Aquidneck Land Trust (“ALT”) today announced that it has announced the conservation of 11.48 acres of farmland across two parcels on Moitoza Lane in Portsmouth.
The property is located within the St. Mary’s Pond and Sisson Pond drinking water supply watershed has 100% prime farmland soils, and is near other conserved lands such as Wicks Nurseries, Spruce Acres Farm, and Cloverbud Ranch. The conservation easement purchased ensures the land will be protected as open space in perpetuity, according to a press release from ALT.
“This is a success story for farmland conservation on the island,” said Alex Chuman, Conservation Director in a statement. “When the two parcels of land were listed on the hot real estate market in 2021, we connected with the owners of the adjacent farmland, Paul and Sylvia Zurlo, to try and partner on their conservation. This land ranked highly on our priority list and we were eager to protect it. The majority of the property was historically farmed and was well suited to be farmed again.”
After getting an appraisal for the development rights, ALT writes that they and the Zurlos worked together to conserve the land; the Zurlos purchased the property in 2021, and ALT paid for a conservation easement covering both parcels in early 2023. Other than outzones around two existing houses, all of the property is now conserved. About two-thirds of the property is farmland and the remaining third natural vegetation. “I am really pleased that this property has been conserved,” said Paul Zurlo in a statement. “The land will remain as open space and will provide local farmers with prime land to farm. ALT is a great partner, and together we’ve protected an important Aquidneck Island farm property.”
The Zurlos have leased the farmland to Hawk & Handsaw Farm, a small market farm business that sells wholesale and has a CSA, according to ALT. The farmers practice no-till agriculture and specialize in vegetable crops, culinary/medicinal herbs, edible flowers, fiber and natural dye crops, and specialty culinary crops.
“This is very exciting for multiple reasons,” said Chuman. “Expanding the mid-island corridor of conserved lands protects our drinking water reservoirs, wildlife habitat contiguity, and scenic views. This deal also provided opportunity for a local farm to expand their operation and rejuvenate the fallow land. We are so grateful to the Zurlos and to all of our supporters who recognize the value of protecting key properties.” The State of RI Agricultural Land Preservation Commission, who has partnered with ALT on a number of farm conservation projects on the island, also contributed to the purchase of development rights.
ALT is the oldest accredited land trust in Rhode Island. Since 1990, it has conserved 96 properties covering 2,792 acres of land on Aquidneck Island, or over 11% of the island’s total acreage.
When we chatted, Julia Knitel and the cast of “Come From Away” was in Philadelphia. It was Super Bowl weekend, and the Philadelphia Eagles were in the big game. She laughed about that. “I’m not a sports fan by any stretch. I didn’t even know they were in the Super Bowl.” Knitel’s been with “Come…
RIDOT will update the community on the construction of the Pell Bridge Ramps project and discuss what to expect this construction season.
The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) today announced that it will host a public meeting at the Community College of Rhode Island (CCRI) Newport Campus to update the community on the construction of the Pell Bridge Ramps project and discuss what to expect this construction season. Date: Monday, March 13, 2023 Time: 6:00 p.m. – 7:00…
David Pastrnak scored twice, moving within one goal of the NHL lead, and Linus Ullmark stopped 30 shots on Monday to lead the Boston Bruins to their fourth straight victory, 3-1 over the Ottawa Senators.
BOSTON (AP) — David Pastrnak had already scored twice, and with the Senators’ net empty, a third was within reach. The Bruins forward passed up the chance at a hat trick — and the league lead in goals — and fed the puck to teammate David Krejci, whose family was at the game for a…
Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy admits the organization heard lots of displeasure from the fans during the offseason.
By KEN POWTAK Associated Press FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy admits the organization heard lots of displeasure from the fans during the offseason. “Pressure is definitely on the 2023 Boston Red Sox,” Kennedy said on Monday morning at the team’s spring training complex on the first full day…
Newport County real estate transactions for the week of February 13 – 17, 2023.
Last week, several properties were sold in Newport County, with prices ranging from $129,000 to $895,530. The properties included single-family homes in Portsmouth, Little Compton, Middletown, Tiverton, and Newport. One of the most expensive properties sold was at 108 Ferreira Avenue in Portsmouth. The single-family residence, which was listed for $895,530, sold for the same…
The following is a list of U.S. Presidents who have visited Newport, RI before, during or after their term of office.
With President’s Day here, we got to thinking – “just how many of U.S. Presidents have visited Newport, RI?” It’s an easier question to ask than answer as we learned as we started to go through data as many past and future U.S. Presidents have been guest in private homes for dinner, fundraisers or events without…
Governor McKee has directed U.S. and Rhode Island flags to remain at half-staff at all state facilities and buildings today, Monday, February 20, 2022. Governor McKee also asks Rhode Islanders to lower their flags as a sign of respect
Governor Dan McKee released the following statement today to mark the 20th anniversary of the Station nightclub fire: “February 20th will forever be a tragic and difficult day in Rhode Island’s history. Today, we mourn the 100 lives lost in the Station nightclub fire and the hundreds more whose lives will never be the same.…
Best record in the NBA. A team that won the Eastern Conference and went to the NBA Finals last season. A pair of All-Stars, including the MVP. And a coach who isn’t an interim coach anymore.
By TIM REYNOLDS AP Basketball Writer SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Best record in the NBA. A team that won the Eastern Conference and went to the NBA Finals last season. A pair of All-Stars, including the MVP. And a coach who isn’t an interim coach anymore. The Boston Celtics have much to like about…