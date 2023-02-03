Meet your new best fur friend, Aliie – this week’s adoptable pet of the week!

Available for adoption at the Potter League for Animals in Middletown, Allie is a 6-year-old female domestic shorthair.

“Allie is an absolutely adorable petite little sweetheart of a kitty! She loves to flop around on her back, and get pets. She also loves a nice kitty tower to play on and sleep in,” Potter League for Animals shares about Allie on their website. “The most adorable thing about Allie, you ask? Her sandpaper kisses! She gives so many kisses with her tiny little pink tongue! To learn more about Allie, visit www.potterleague.org, or better yet, come on in to our Animal Care and Adoption Center at 87 Oliphant Lane in Middletown, RI to meet her! She’ll steal your heart”!

