While the $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot was hit in Maine for Friday night’s drawing, Rhode Island’s own jackpot game, Wild Money, had a $172,167 jackpot hit in Westerly.

According to Rhode Island Lottery, the winner, a woman from Westerly, said she likes to play the Rhode Island jackpot game because it has better odds than the multistate games. She purchased the winning ticket at Stop & Go Food Mart, 129 Main St., Westerly, for the January 13, 2023, drawing. She said she is now one step closer to retirement.

Tonight’s Wild Money jackpot is $28,000.

Rhode Island also had two Mega Millions winners claim their prizes at Rhode Island Lottery Headquarters.

A woman from Charlestown doesn’t play often but decided to pick up a Mega Millions Megaplier ticket at Narragansett Gasoline Corp., 88 Point Judith Rd., Narragansett, because the January 13, 2023, jackpot was so high. She was still in shock when she claimed her winning $20,000 ticket! The ticket matched four numbers and the Mega Ball to win the standard prize payout of $10,000. Since she opted to purchase the Megaplier feature for an additional dollar, the $10,000 prize doubled, as the Megaplier number drawn was two, for the $20,000 win.

An equally surprised winner from North Providence thought she won $10 on her Mega Millions ticket; however, her grandson double-checked the ticket and told her she won $10,000 in the November 11, 2022, Mega Millions drawing! The ticket matched four numbers and the Mega Ball to win the standard prize payout of $10,000. She did not purchase the Megaplier® feature for an additional dollar on the wager. If she had, the $10,000 prize would have been multiplied by three, the Megaplier® number for that draw, to equal $30,000.

Friday’s estimated Mega Millions jackpot is $20 million.