NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — August Mahoney scored 20 points as Yale beat Brown 81-78 on Monday night.

Mahoney was 7 of 9 shooting (4 for 5 from distance) for the Bulldogs (12-6, 2-3 Ivy League). Isaiah Kelly scored 14 points, shooting 5 of 7 from the field and 4 for 9 from the line. Matt Knowling shot 5 of 13 from the field to finish with 10 points.

Kino Lilly Jr. led the Bears (9-9, 2-3) in scoring, finishing with 28 points. Paxson Wojcik added 13 points and nine rebounds for Brown. Aaron Cooley also had 12 points and six rebounds.

