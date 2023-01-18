The Narragansett Police Department is currently accepting applications for a variety of police officer positions. Chief Sean Corrigan announced that the department is looking for qualified candidates to join the force.

To be considered for the position, candidates must be U.S. citizens between the ages of 21 and 35 upon appointment and must have a minimum of 60 college credits or two consecutive years of honorable active duty military service. Additionally, candidates must hold a valid, unrestricted driver’s license upon appointment.

Applications for the position must be submitted online by Wednesday, February 22nd at policeapp.com. The selection process includes a background investigation, medical and psychological exams, and drug screening. The first phase of testing will be a physical agility test, scheduled for Saturday, March 11th. More information about the recruitment process and timeline can be found on the application site.

The Narragansett Police Department offers a probationary salary starting at $53,862, and benefits such as shift differential pay, 14 paid holidays, longevity pay, and a 25-year retirement plan. The department also offers opportunities in patrol, detectives, the K-9 division, community policing, school resource officers, the warrant service team, Honor Guard and state task forces.