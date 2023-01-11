The International Tennis Hall of Fame has announced the launch of the TennisWorthy Podcast. Featuring conversations with Hall of Famers and tennis legends, the podcast will uncover the mindset of champions and the unique, special characteristics that define greatness on and off the court.



The podcast trailer is now live, with the first episode set to debut on January 25. New episodes will be released biweekly through June. Fans can subscribe and listen on iHeart, Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Play.



Chris Bowers, an esteemed tennis journalist of more than three decades and biographer of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, hosts the podcast. His wide-reaching conversations uncover what makes a champion, from the habits that contributed to their triumphs, to the innate mental attitudes that kept them striving for more.



“The individuals featured in the TennisWorthy Podcast have set themselves apart by achieving the ultimate honor in tennis – induction into the International Tennis Hall of Fame,” said Julianna Barbieri, Senior Vice President of Content & Partnerships at the ITHF. “These thoughtful episodes reveal what it takes to reach the top of the game, both on and off the court. Whether it be in competition, in your career or in daily life, listeners and tennis fans alike will discover the qualities that translate to success.”



Four Hall of Famers are highlighted to kick off the season, with unique perspectives and reflections:

Episode 1 (Jan. 25) – Australian great Lleyton Hewitt discusses the drive, intensity and “never say die” attitude that he credits for his achievements.

Episode 2 (Feb. 8) – Tracy Austin details her immersion into tennis from her earliest days, her innate ability to push herself, and the importance of taking small steps to reaching goals.

Episode 3 (Feb. 22) – Ivan Lendl opens up about how absorbing experiences on and off the court led to mastering the intricacies that defined his consistency.

Episode 4 (March 8) – Mary Pierce shares her story, from how fate led her to pick up a racquet for the first time at age 10, to her desire to be the best she can possibly be every day.

Fans can learn more about the TennisWorthy Podcast and find all episodes once available at tennisfame.com/podcast.