Not everyone has what it takes to be a manager in today’s workplace, and those who do tend to be well compensated.
Workers today are split on how they want to interact with their jobs. Half of workers want to blend their work and their personal lives, while the other roughly 50% prefer to keep them separate, according to Gallup polling. The lion’s share want more flexibility in where they perform their work—at a time when businesses may have to buckle in for tougher economic conditions in the year ahead.
Whether overseeing a sales team or leading a commercial building project, these are the challenges that get management professionals out of bed in the morning.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-paying management jobs in Providence-Warwick, RI-MA metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “management occupations” were included.
#28. Education and childcare administrators, preschool and daycare
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $49,040
– #143 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 270
National
– Annual mean salary: $53,800
– Employment: 56,430
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($74,390)
— Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($73,080)
— Napa, CA ($70,330)
#27. Social and community service managers
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $83,550
– #29 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 840
National
– Annual mean salary: $76,790
– Employment: 156,400
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($100,530)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($98,240)
— Charlottesville, VA ($98,200)
#26. Property, real estate, and community association managers
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $85,890
– #20 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 750
National
– Annual mean salary: $70,030
– Employment: 234,680
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($109,540)
— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($106,420)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($103,610)
#25. Postmasters and mail superintendents
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $87,650
– #21 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $81,820
– Employment: 12,750
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($97,930)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($96,450)
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($94,460)
#24. Emergency management directors
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $88,930
– #27 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $84,800
– Employment: 10,320
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($142,000)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($124,780)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($123,170)
#23. Facilities managers
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $96,530
– #132 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 350
National
– Annual mean salary: $101,970
– Employment: 101,230
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($146,040)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($136,440)
— Ithaca, NY ($136,210)
#22. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $110,650
– #82 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,350
National
– Annual mean salary: $102,650
– Employment: 274,710
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($144,880)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($143,450)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($142,330)
#21. Funeral home managers
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $111,110
– #5 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 160
National
– Annual mean salary: $82,900
– Employment: 12,710
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($116,760)
— Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ ($115,400)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($112,820)
#20. Construction managers
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $112,300
– #56 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 450
National
– Annual mean salary: $108,210
– Employment: 284,750
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Anchorage, AK ($160,710)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,050)
— Napa, CA ($145,430)
#19. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $113,920
– #28 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 360
National
– Annual mean salary: $105,580
– Employment: 144,640
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)
— Trenton, NJ ($144,620)
#18. Industrial production managers
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $116,140
– #156 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 640
National
– Annual mean salary: $117,780
– Employment: 192,270
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($155,640)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($153,860)
— Fort Collins, CO ($153,470)
#17. Training and development managers
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $126,660
– #37 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $128,800
– Employment: 35,830
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($180,360)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($176,270)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($166,410)
#16. General and operations managers
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $127,900
– #28 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 8,400
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,250
– Employment: 2,984,920
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($165,340)
— Trenton, NJ ($165,030)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($159,210)
#15. Medical and health services managers
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $128,700
– #42 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,850
National
– Annual mean salary: $119,840
– Employment: 436,770
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($162,110)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($157,340)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,370)
#14. Education administrators, postsecondary
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $128,980
– #36 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 830
National
– Annual mean salary: $111,260
– Employment: 155,990
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Corvallis, OR ($178,570)
— Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($165,940)
— Syracuse, NY ($164,660)
#13. Purchasing managers
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $134,150
– #40 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 240
National
– Annual mean salary: $134,590
– Employment: 69,310
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Trenton, NJ ($181,030)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,010)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($174,760)
#12. Administrative services managers
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $135,520
– #8 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 530
National
– Annual mean salary: $113,030
– Employment: 224,620
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,360)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($142,650)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($141,950)
#11. Sales managers
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $139,300
– #56 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 860
National
– Annual mean salary: $142,390
– Employment: 453,800
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($198,960)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($196,910)
— Boulder, CO ($182,820)
#10. Compensation and benefits managers
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $145,390
– #16 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $139,470
– Employment: 15,330
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($190,560)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($187,770)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,130)
#9. Fundraising managers
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $150,760
– #4 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $119,400
– Employment: 23,190
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($175,610)
— Syracuse, NY ($155,700)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($153,980)
#8. Natural sciences managers
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $151,300
– #31 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90
National
– Annual mean salary: $156,110
– Employment: 74,760
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($222,360)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($219,240)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($216,750)
#7. Human resources managers
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $151,410
– #19 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 420
National
– Annual mean salary: $136,590
– Employment: 166,530
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($190,020)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,930)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,410)
#6. Public relations managers
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $154,330
– #9 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 150
National
– Annual mean salary: $138,000
– Employment: 59,850
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,410)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($182,890)
— Boulder, CO ($174,250)
#5. Computer and information systems managers
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $159,190
– #32 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,130
National
– Annual mean salary: $162,930
– Employment: 485,190
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,030)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,470)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,800)
#4. Architectural and engineering managers
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $159,580
– #55 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 340
National
– Annual mean salary: $158,970
– Employment: 187,100
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,000)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($206,050)
— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,430)
#3. Financial managers
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $162,230
– #17 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,410
National
– Annual mean salary: $153,460
– Employment: 681,070
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($209,100)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($201,330)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,900)
#2. Marketing managers
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $162,710
– #18 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 730
National
– Annual mean salary: $153,440
– Employment: 278,690
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($210,280)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($198,870)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($191,310)
#1. Chief executives
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $241,030
– #49 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 420
National
– Annual mean salary: $213,020
– Employment: 200,480
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($313,440)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($298,960)
— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($296,480)
