Not everyone has what it takes to be a manager in today’s workplace, and those who do tend to be well compensated.

Workers today are split on how they want to interact with their jobs. Half of workers want to blend their work and their personal lives, while the other roughly 50% prefer to keep them separate, according to Gallup polling. The lion’s share want more flexibility in where they perform their work—at a time when businesses may have to buckle in for tougher economic conditions in the year ahead.

Whether overseeing a sales team or leading a commercial building project, these are the challenges that get management professionals out of bed in the morning.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-paying management jobs in Providence-Warwick, RI-MA metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “management occupations” were included.

Canva

#28. Education and childcare administrators, preschool and daycare

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $49,040

– #143 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 270

National

– Annual mean salary: $53,800

– Employment: 56,430

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($74,390)

— Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($73,080)

— Napa, CA ($70,330)

Dmytro Zinkevych // Shutterstock

#27. Social and community service managers

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $83,550

– #29 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 840

National

– Annual mean salary: $76,790

– Employment: 156,400

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($100,530)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($98,240)

— Charlottesville, VA ($98,200)

Leszek Glasner // Shutterstock

#26. Property, real estate, and community association managers

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $85,890

– #20 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 750

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,030

– Employment: 234,680

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($109,540)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($106,420)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($103,610)

Ken Wolter // Shutterstock

#25. Postmasters and mail superintendents

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $87,650

– #21 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,820

– Employment: 12,750

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($97,930)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($96,450)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($94,460)

possohh // Shutterstock

#24. Emergency management directors

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $88,930

– #27 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $84,800

– Employment: 10,320

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($142,000)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($124,780)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($123,170)

Quality Stock Arts // Shutterstock

#23. Facilities managers

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $96,530

– #132 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 350

National

– Annual mean salary: $101,970

– Employment: 101,230

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($146,040)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($136,440)

— Ithaca, NY ($136,210)

David Bibo // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $110,650

– #82 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,350

National

– Annual mean salary: $102,650

– Employment: 274,710

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($144,880)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($143,450)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($142,330)

Syda Productions // Shutterstock

#21. Funeral home managers

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $111,110

– #5 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160

National

– Annual mean salary: $82,900

– Employment: 12,710

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($116,760)

— Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ ($115,400)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($112,820)

USACE NY // Flickr

#20. Construction managers

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $112,300

– #56 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 450

National

– Annual mean salary: $108,210

– Employment: 284,750

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($160,710)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,050)

— Napa, CA ($145,430)

Kelly Ogden // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $113,920

– #28 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 360

National

– Annual mean salary: $105,580

– Employment: 144,640

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)

— Trenton, NJ ($144,620)

Sunshine Seeds // Shutterstock

#18. Industrial production managers

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $116,140

– #156 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 640

National

– Annual mean salary: $117,780

– Employment: 192,270

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($155,640)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($153,860)

— Fort Collins, CO ($153,470)

rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#17. Training and development managers

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $126,660

– #37 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $128,800

– Employment: 35,830

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($180,360)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($176,270)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($166,410)

Pixabay

#16. General and operations managers

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $127,900

– #28 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 8,400

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,250

– Employment: 2,984,920

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($165,340)

— Trenton, NJ ($165,030)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($159,210)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#15. Medical and health services managers

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $128,700

– #42 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,850

National

– Annual mean salary: $119,840

– Employment: 436,770

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($162,110)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($157,340)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,370)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#14. Education administrators, postsecondary

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $128,980

– #36 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 830

National

– Annual mean salary: $111,260

– Employment: 155,990

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Corvallis, OR ($178,570)

— Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($165,940)

— Syracuse, NY ($164,660)

rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#13. Purchasing managers

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $134,150

– #40 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 240

National

– Annual mean salary: $134,590

– Employment: 69,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($181,030)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,010)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($174,760)

creativemarc // Shutterstock

#12. Administrative services managers

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $135,520

– #8 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 530

National

– Annual mean salary: $113,030

– Employment: 224,620

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,360)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($142,650)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($141,950)

Canva

#11. Sales managers

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $139,300

– #56 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 860

National

– Annual mean salary: $142,390

– Employment: 453,800

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($198,960)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($196,910)

— Boulder, CO ($182,820)

Pixabay

#10. Compensation and benefits managers

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $145,390

– #16 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $139,470

– Employment: 15,330

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($190,560)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($187,770)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,130)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#9. Fundraising managers

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $150,760

– #4 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $119,400

– Employment: 23,190

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($175,610)

— Syracuse, NY ($155,700)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($153,980)

NTNU // Flickr

#8. Natural sciences managers

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $151,300

– #31 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $156,110

– Employment: 74,760

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($222,360)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($219,240)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($216,750)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#7. Human resources managers

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $151,410

– #19 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 420

National

– Annual mean salary: $136,590

– Employment: 166,530

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($190,020)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,930)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,410)

Pressmaster // Shutterstock

#6. Public relations managers

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $154,330

– #9 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $138,000

– Employment: 59,850

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,410)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($182,890)

— Boulder, CO ($174,250)

Almonroth // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Computer and information systems managers

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $159,190

– #32 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,130

National

– Annual mean salary: $162,930

– Employment: 485,190

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,030)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,470)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,800)

Pixabay

#4. Architectural and engineering managers

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $159,580

– #55 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 340

National

– Annual mean salary: $158,970

– Employment: 187,100

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,000)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($206,050)

— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,430)

Canva

#3. Financial managers

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $162,230

– #17 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,410

National

– Annual mean salary: $153,460

– Employment: 681,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($209,100)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($201,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,900)

TopRank Online Marketing // Flickr

#2. Marketing managers

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $162,710

– #18 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 730

National

– Annual mean salary: $153,440

– Employment: 278,690

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($210,280)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($198,870)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($191,310)

Maurizio Pesce // flickr

#1. Chief executives

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $241,030

– #49 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 420

National

– Annual mean salary: $213,020

– Employment: 200,480

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($313,440)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($298,960)

— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($296,480)

