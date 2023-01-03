Meet your new best friend, Herro– this week’s Adoptable Dog of the Week!

The Potter League for Animals shares on their website that Herro is a 4-year-old male mixed breed.

Here’s what else Potter League for Animals has to say about Herro;

Herro is here to save the day, and your heart! Herro is an absolutely lovely dog that may be a little shy upon first meeting. With some tasty treats, he’ll warm up in no time. Herro is super sweet and loving to his favorite people. Herro loves playing with other dogs, doesn’t seem to mind kittys, and even wouldn’t mind some dog savvy kids, he’s a pretty perfect boy! All he needs is some unconditional love from his people, a nice big area to run and play in, and a comfy bed to cuddle in to at the end of the night.

If you’d like to meet Herro, visit PotterLeague.org, fill out an Adopter profile, then stop by their Animal Care Center to meet him!

See all of Potter League for Animals’ current adoptable dogs, cats, and small animals at www.potterleague.org.