PROVIDENCE – A West Warwick man today pleaded guilty in federal court to multiple child pornography charges, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha.

According to charging documents, Russell C. Trafford, 55, conspired with others to produce child pornography through the sexual abuse of a female known to the defendant and his family. Trafford began producing sexually explicit photographs of the victim when she was four years old. The abuse lasted for fourteen years, during which time Trafford created images of the victim engaged in sexually explicit conduct with himself and with other adult men.

Sexually explicit images created by Trafford were seized by members of the Rhode Island State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the FBI during an April 2022 court-authorized search of Trafford’s residence.

Today, Trafford pleaded guilty to conspiracy to produce child pornography, production of child pornography, and possession of child pornography. He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 8, 2023.

Conspiracy to produce child pornography and production of child pornography are each punishable by statutory penalties of 30 years in federal prison, with a mandatory term of incarceration of 15 years; possession of child pornography is punishable by up to 20 years of incarceration. The defendant’s sentences will be determined by a federal district judge after consideration of the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Sandra R. Hebert.

Trafford, detained at the ACI, is charged in Rhode Island state court with two counts of first-degree child molestation and one count of first-degree sexual assault.