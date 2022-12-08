The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) today announced that access on three sections of the East Bay Bike Path in Warren will be limited starting December 12 so that Rhode Island Energy can trim trees to allow clearance for powerlines along the path.

From 8 am to 12 pm on December 12, the section of the path between Hope Street and Market Street will be closed with users rerouted by Environmental Police Officers, according to DEM.

For the tree work to be conducted between Market and Croade streets and Croade and Franklin streets, DEM says that access will be restricted to one lane. The work is expected to take two days with the possibility of a third day if needed.

