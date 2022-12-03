The Department of Environmental Management (DEM) will welcome Governor Dan McKee, Treasurer Seth Magaziner, members of the Rhode Island Congressional Delegation, leaders of environmental advocacy organizations, and local, state, and federal partners in an event on Monday, Dec. 5, marking the 50th anniversary of the Clean Water Act (CWA).

“Implemented in 1972, the CWA is a bedrock environmental protection law aimed at preventing and reducing pollution in our nation’s waterway,” a press release from DEM states. “Before its enactment, Narragansett Bay, the Blackstone River, and many other local waterbodies were choked with pollution, toxic to fish and other wildlife, hazardous to human health, and not fit for recreation. Event participants will reaffirm the CWA’s importance in transforming water quality, recognize public and private organizations’ actions that have brought about the law’s successes, and acknowledge the major challenges that remain to keeping Narragansett Bay clean (stormwater inundation, harmful algae blooms, PFAS, problems caused or worsened by climate change, etc.)”.