Lori Caron Silveira, Executive Director of the Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority, was recently elected as a director of the International Bridge, Tunnel and Turnpike Association (IBTTA). Caron Silveira will serve a 4-year term, beginning January 1, 2023.

“I’m looking forward to having the opportunity to represent RITBA while learning from my colleagues and peers in this industry,” said Caron Silveira. “We have some real challenges with our aging infrastructure, and serving as a director of IBTTA will provide me with additional opportunities to make sure that we are providing best-in-class service as we plan for the future.”

The IBTTA is the worldwide association for the owners and operators of toll facilities and the businesses that serve them. Founded in 1932, IBTTA has members in 23 countries on six continents. The IBTTA Board of Directors includes six officers and 19 other directors from agencies and tolling operators from around the world.

Caron Silveira has been director of RITBA since 2020 and oversaw the implementation of all-electronic tolling on the Newport Pell Bridge. Prior to joining RITBA, she was a partner at Adler Pollock & Sheehan and served as outside counsel to RITBA.