The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) is warning motorists to be cautious on the roads tonight and early Saturday due to the risk of icing conditions.

Rapidly falling temperatures, combined with high winds, could lead to the formation of black ice on roads that do not dry out before the temperature drops.

RIDOT says that it will be pre-treating roads and applying salt materials, but warns that these may be less effective during the night and very low temperatures. Drivers are advised to reduce their speed, allow extra time for travel, and increase their stopping distance.

RIDOT reminds motorists that it is also important to not drive impaired, especially during the holiday season. RIDOT expects the roads to return to normal conditions during the day on Saturday, as de-icing materials become more effective.