Ronald I. Becker died Dec. 18, 2022 in Newport. Ron was born November 10, 1942 in Rochester, NY, the son of Louis Cohen and Anne (Bloom) Cohen Becker and the stepson of Milton Becker.

Ron is survived by his wife of 52 years, Johanna (Bannon) Becker of Newport, daughter Jessica Cooperman, son-in-law Mike Cooperman and granddaughter Alex Cooperman of East Brunswick, NJ and his sister Ilene Cohen of Reseda, CA.

Ron grew up in Los Angeles, CA and was a graduate of Reed College. He was a member of the Society of Actuaries and the American Academy of Actuaries. After starting work in Los Angeles, Ron took a job with New England Life Ins. Co. in Boston in 1968 and ended his career with Metropolitan Life after the merger of the two companies. Love bloomed at New England Life where he met Johanna.

After retiring to Newport, Ron became very involved in a variety of volunteer activities. He was especially interested in following the City of Newport’s governance activities. He served as co- president and treasurer of the Alliance for A Livable Newport “ALN” for many years and was instrumental in ALN achieving its respected reputation in the community. He also served as a member of the City of Newport’s Trust & Investment Commission for 18 years. Ron was very proud of the State of Rhode Island citation he received recognizing his service to Newport. He supported the Edward King Center by helping to start its Circle of Scholars program and was a co-facilitator of the International Current Events Course.

He was a member of the Boston branch of the International Wine & Food Society and a member of The Chaine des Rotisseurs.

Burial will be in Fort Worth, Texas. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to one’s favorite charity.