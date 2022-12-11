Ralph Arnold, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away on 7 December 2022, at Westerly Hospital after a long illness.

Born in Newport, 26 March 1948, he was the son of the late Ralph Mohr and Almira Hopkins Arnold and the twin brother of Virginia Arnold of Newport. He was preceded in death by his nephew, James C. Finn II in 1990.

Ralph was a graduate of Rogers High School and Rhode Island Junior College. After a brief stint in the Army, he worked at Newport Hospital as the head manager for the telecommunications department and later at the emergency department assisting incoming patients in coordination with triage nurses, retiring in 2011. He was very well liked, expressing himself in his quiet way, with his distinctive voice, his sense of humor and entertaining wit.

He was happiest when dining out surrounded by friends sharing laughs and memories.

Calling hours will be held Wednesday, December 14, 2022, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.

Services will be held on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at 1:00 PM immediately following calling hours at Memorial Funeral Home.

Burial will follow at Island Cemetery, 30 Warner St., Newport.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Ralph’s memory to the Rhode Island Alzheimer’s Association, 245 Waterman St #306, Providence, RI 02906 or to the American Diabetes Association https://www.diabetes.org/.