Irene Marie (nee Renaud) Ebbitt, 95, of Middletown, RI, passed away on December 20, 2022, at the Grand Islander Center. She was the wife of the late Richard James Ebbitt Jr.

Irene was born in Fall River, MA to Joseph and Louise (Truchon) Renaud on March 31, 1927. She spent her early years in Fall River and graduated from Durfee High School. She moved to Newport, RI after marriage and was a longtime Aquidneck Island resident. She was a parishioner at St. Augustin’s Church and served in the choir for many years. She enjoyed working at the former Zayre (Ames) for 17 years where she made many good friends.

She is survived by her granddaughter Tracey Stich and her husband Dan Stich of Portsmouth, RI; great grandchildren Daniel and Katherine Stich of Portsmouth, RI; son in law Michael P. Armenia of Newport, RI; niece Lynn Underwood Ceglie and her husband Vin Ceglie of Newport, RI, and their children Mia and Chase Ceglie.

In addition to her husband Richard, she was predeceased by her daughter Joanne Armenia of Newport, RI, sister Anne Underwood and brother-in-law Lloyd Underwood of Tiverton, RI.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the Grand Islander Center in Middletown, RI where she spent her final years.

Visiting hours will be held Tuesday, December 27 from 8:30 – 10:30 AM in the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport. A Mass of Christian burial will follow in St. Augustin’s Church, corner of Carroll & Harrison Ave, Newport at 11:00 AM. Burial will be held in Newport Memorial Park, 123 Howland Avenue, Middletown.

Memorial donations may be made to the Potter League for Animals, 87 Oliphant Lane, Middletown, RI 02842, https://potterleague.org/.