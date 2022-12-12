Anthony G. Sousa, III, age 86, of Middletown, RI, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his entire family on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Born in 1936, Tony was the eldest son of the late Anthony G. Sousa II and Helen (Flores) Sousa. A graduate of Rogers High School, Tony served in the US Army and then began his career as a firefighter for the Town of Middletown. After his retirement, he spent his last thirty years commercial fishing as Captain of the vessel ‘Rebecca Jean’ out of Newport.

Tony was a loving and faithful son, brother, father, grandfather and friend and will be very deeply missed. He leaves behind a sister Charlotte Moniz of Tiverton, a brother Thomas Sousa of Middletown, his son Jonathan Sousa, and daughter Bethany Caro, both of Middletown, and daughter Rebecca Sousa of North Kingstown. Tony also leaves behind his seven grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in his name to his favorite charity, St. Jude Children’s Hospital, www.stjude.org



There will be a private funeral service at RI Veteran’s Cemetery.