The Newport Art Museum announces that the application process is now open for its 2023 Artist in Residence program (AiR Newport). AiR Newport 23 is open to emerging to established artists, located in the U.S.) for one-month residencies.



The Newport artist residency is designed to encourage the creative, intellectual, and personal growth of emerging to established visual artists and designers by giving them the time, space, and solitude needed to create, apart from the daily demands of production and deadlines.



In addition to having access to the Newport Art Museum’s collection and archives, resident artists/designers will be introduced to the leaders and rich holdings of other cultural and history museums in Newport, as well as Rhode Island’s universities and art schools.



While in residence, all artists/designers will reside in a studio apartment located on the Museum’s 3-acre campus and have access to a dedicated studio space within the Museum’s school building, as well as the Museum’s galleries, grounds, permanent collection (by appointment) and behind-the-scene tours of other Newport cultural organizations. There will be a welcome reception for the artist at the beginning of the residency and an open studio day for the general public at the end of the residency.



Application Details:

Residency Length: 1 month (April, June, and October of 2023)

Number of Artists/Designers accepted: 3

Eligibility/Artist Status: Emerging to Established Artists

Application type: Open application

Collaboration: May apply as a team (team of 2 members max)

Geography: Open to US artists

Application Deadline: February 1, 2023, by 11:59 pm EST

Notification of Acceptance: February 17, 2023

Applications accepted only through SlideRoom

Visit www.newportartmuseum.org/AiR-Newport for more information and to apply



The Newport residency strives to create a community of artists that reflects a rich mix of artistic styles and ethnic, social, and human diversity. The Newport Art Museum actively seeks applicants from all backgrounds and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, sexual orientation, marital status, or ancestry.



Stipends/Other Support:

$500 Honorarium

$500 Travel Stipend

$500 Meals/food shopping

$500 Materials/Supplies/Equipment (any purchased equipment will remain with the Museum)

The Newport Art Museum is located at 76 Bellevue Avenue, Newport, RI.

Visit newportartmuseum.org or call 401-848-8200 for details.