The following was submitted by Discover Newport

The holiday spirit shines brightly on The Classic Coast. This year visitors and residents have many opportunities to celebrate with events including ice skating, tree lighting and caroling. These festivities create lasting memories and serve a heaping dose of holiday cheer.

The 52nd annual Christmas in Newport kicks off today and offers concerts, craft fairs, Christmas readings, candlelight house tours and more. During this month, sparkling lights illuminate the downtown harbor, restored colonials of the Point and Historic Hill sections, and the Victorian splendor of Bellevue Avenue. The lights simulate candlelight to help visitors step back in time.

The opulence of Newport’s Gilded Age mansions meets the magic of Christmas during the return of Holidays at the Newport Mansions through Jan. 1, 2023. Enjoy three mansions – The Breakers, Marble House, and The Elms – decked out in holiday decorations. For the third year, the “Sparkling Lights at The Breakers,” illuminates the estate with thousands of lights, which include a 50-foot-long light tunnel. This year visitors can warm up at fire pits and enjoy alcoholic beverages, holiday treats and s’more kits. Also, new this year, the Music Room of the mansion features mannequins dressed in elegant Gilded Age fashions. Be sure to check out the gift shop for great stocking stuffers.

The holidays aren’t complete without strolling along the Cliff Walk. Sip on a gourmet cup of hot chocolate from the Hot Chocolate Bar at The Chanler at Cliff Walk. It’s offered every weekend from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. through Dec. 18, 2022. It resumes Feb. 11 through April 12, 2023.

Each year in Bristol, the Blithewold Mansion, Gardens & Arboretum transforms into a winter wonderland through Jan. 1, 2023. This year’s Christmas theme, “A Day in the Life,” offers visitors a glimpse into the family’s Christmas traditions in the early 1900s. Blithewold’s newest holiday display, Night Lights, offers lit paths throughout the grounds. Enjoy light displays, virtual reality stops and “selfie” photo opportunities. In addition, Winter Afternoon Tea is offered at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. through Dec. 31, 2022, with reservations.

Bristol’s Tree Lighting and Grand Illumination heralds the arrival of the holidays in downtown Bristol with live music and entertainment, a Christmas sing-along, a visit from Santa, a parade and the 36th Grand Illumination of the town tree. This free event takes place on Dec. 3, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. The program will also be live streamed on the Bristol Christmas Festival’s Facebook page and will be available for viewing throughout the season. Also, enjoy Christmas Festival Weekend in Bristol on Dec. 10 and Dec. 11, 2022.

The Linden Place Mansion gets much merrier in December. The Bristol estate opens its doors for a festive celebration of Christmas at Linden Place Mansion. Its theme, “The Joy of Entertaining,” offers visitors a glimpse into holiday celebrations that took place in the 1810 mansion. Visitors can attend live concerts in the historic ballroom, enjoy a candlelight tour, sing along with the Voices of Christmas Victorian carolers on the 2012-year-old home’s front steps.

For more than 20 years, Save The Bay has offered seal watching tours and nature cruises allowing visitors to enjoy the cooler months on the water. Motor through historic Newport Harbor as part of the Save the Bay Newport Seal Tour and Nature Cruise. Observe migratory harbor seals at Citing Rock and get a history lesson along the way.

Glide across an ice-skating rink at the Newport Harbor Island Resort now through Feb. 26, 2003. The resort offers winter skating with a gorgeous backdrop of the Newport Bridge and Goat Island Lighthouse. Skate rentals are available. After skating, enjoy a meal inside a heated pop-up igloo.

It’s never too early – or too late – to shop for the holidays. Walk along cobblestone streets and candlelit shops to find your perfect gift. Guide to Holiday Shopping in and around Newport.

The fun continues in January during Rhode Island Hotel Month 2023. This month-long promotion from Jan. 1-31, 2023, features 30% or more on Rhode Island hotels’ best rates.

Please note: This is just a sampling of holiday events in the destination. Event dates and details are subject to change. For more, please visit DiscoverNewport.org