Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Rhode Island last week using data from IEX Cloud. Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9. Stocks headquartered in Rhode Island, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on October 27th were considered. All 4 stocks that met the criteria in Rhode Island were included in the list.

The highest performing stock on the list returned +0.6% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.

Stacker

#4. Hasbro (HAS)

– Last week price change: -6.0% (-$3.82)

– Market cap: $8.2 billion

– Headquarters: Pawtucket

– Sector: Leisure Products

Stacker

#3. Citizens Financial Group (CFG)

– Last week price change: -4.5% (-$1.88)

– Market cap: $19.6 billion

– Headquarters: Providence

– Sector: Regional Banks

Stacker

#2. CVS Health Corp. (CVS)

– Last week price change: -0.9% (-$0.93)

– Market cap: $133.6 billion

– Headquarters: Woonsocket

– Sector: Health Care Services

Stacker

#1. Textron (TXT)

– Last week price change: +0.6% (+$0.41)

– Market cap: $15.0 billion

– Headquarters: Providence

– Sector: Aerospace & Defense