Meet your new best friend, Wilbur – this week’s Adoptable Dog of the Week!

The Potter League for Animals shares on their website that Wilbur is a 10-year-old male Mixed Breed.

Here’s what else Potter League for Animals has to say about Mishka;

Well, gee, Wilbur…Wilbur is an absolutely adorable older gent. Wilbur has a kindness about him that makes you want to give him all of the love and care in the world. Do you love the thought of taking care of an older dog (think about all sweater vests he could rock) who still has a lot of spirit and spunk and enjoys his play time? Do you love the thought of loving an elder statesman through his golden years? We invite you to come visit our Animal Care and Adoption Center to meet our super friendly, greybeard old-timer. We guarantee you’ll fall in love with Wilbur, as we certainly have! High-paw my adoption fee is waived!

If you’d like to meet Wilbur, visit PotterLeague.org, fill out an Adopter profile, then stop by their Animal Care Center to meet him!

See all of Potter League for Animals’ current adoptable dogs, cats, and small animals at www.potterleague.org.