People’s Credit Union today announced that it has partnered with the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program to provide new gifts for children in need this holiday season.

All People’s Credit Union branches will help to collect donations of unwrapped new gifts and clothing that can be dropped off during regular business hours until Monday, December 12th.

The Salvation Army will then distribute these donations to deserving families in the community, according to a press release from People’s Credit Union.

“The holiday period should be a joyous time for everyone, especially children. During these times, some families need assistance in fulfilling their little ones’ wishes so we are more than happy to help wherever possible, “said Jane McDurman, Vice President of Retail Administration, People’s Credit Union. “By teaming up with the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program, everyone at People’s Credit Union and our members can be a part of making the dreams of these families come true.”