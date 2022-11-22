Ronald O. Doire passed away peacefully in Newport, RI on November 10, 2022, at the age of 88. Ronald was born on July 28, 1934, in Providence, RI, son of Albert Doire and Georgianna Doire.

Ronald attended La Salle Academy, and then St. Raphael Academy, graduating in 1953. He forfeited an athletic scholarship to Providence College to take care of his mother. Ronald did later attend Roger Williams University and received a bachelor’s degree in science.

Ronald served his country as a member of the United States Air National Guard from 1953 until 1956. Ronald began his career as a Pawtucket firefighter in 1958. He retired as Pawtucket Fire Chief in 1987. He enjoyed all sports and excelled at them as a teenager; later, he enjoyed playing golf and taking walks at Sachuest Point. Ronald got a hole in one at Green Valley Country Club in 2010 at the age of 76.

Aside from his family, his greatest passion were horses. For many years he was a successful owner, breeder, and trainer of many racing thoroughbreds.

He leaves behind him his wife Norma Doire, his son Ronald Doire and his wife Sally Doire, his daughter Linda Doire, and his grandchildren Zachary Doire and Claire Doire. He was preceded in death by his sister Claire M. Kelly, née Doire and is survived by his brother Roger Doire.

Special thanks to all the caregivers at Village House and Hope Hospice.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 in St. Mary’s Church, corner of Spring St & Memorial Blvd, Newport at 10:00 am. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Potter League for Animals, 87 Oliphant Lane, Middletown, 02842.

