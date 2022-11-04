Joan E. (Randall) Soares, 81 passed away peacefully on November 1, 2022, at the HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence, RI.

Born in Newport, RI on May 18, 1941, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Marie (Niland) Randall. Joan was the youngest of five children and was predeceased by her husband, John R. Soares both parents, her brother Fr. John Randall, her sister Sr. Mary Randall, SSJ.

She is survived by her daughter Marie Rodriguez and son-in-law Ed Rodriguez of Newport, RI, grandchildren Dr. Katie Rodriguez of Baltimore, MD and Alex Rodriguez of Portsmouth, RI, her brother Fr. Robert Randall of Boynton Beach, FL, and her sister Theresa Zimmerly of Elyria, OH as well as several nieces, nephews, and countless friends.

Joan was a lifelong resident of Newport where she attended St. Augustin’s Grammar School and St. Catherine’s Academy. She was an active member of Emmanuel Church where she served on the Vestry and Educational Boards. She was a member of the Tuesday Group, read at Sunday masses and volunteered at the soup kitchen. Her hobbies included reading, walking and had a great love of animals especially her beloved companion Oliver.

Services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Potter League for Animals, 87 Oliphant Lane, Middletown, RI 02842.