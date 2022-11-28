Donald N. Kaull, 77, of Portsmouth, RI passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Miriam Hospital in Providence RI after a courageous battle with melanoma. Don was born on May 1, 1945 in Newport RI. He was the second of three sons to Charles T. Kaull and Hilda N. Kaull.

In 1967, Don married his high school sweetheart, Caroline Tennant Kaull, and for the past 55 years they enjoyed a wonderful marriage. Don was the proud father of three children; Elizabeth (Christopher) Stack, Katherine (Kevin) Heffernan, and John (Julie) Kaull. He was a loving grandfather to Annie Heffernan, Caroline Heffernan, Laura Heffernan, Kathryn Stack, Mary Stack, John Stack, Ellen Stack, Abigail Kaull, Jane Kaull, and Allie Kaull. Don also leaves his two brothers Charles T. Kaull, Jr. of Middletown, RI, and James T. Kaull of Newport, RI.

Don grew up in Newport and graduated from Rogers High School in 1963. While at Rogers, Don was president of his class and a member of both the basketball and baseball teams. In basketball, he was twice selected as first team All-State and was MVP of the state tournament in both his junior and senior years. Don was captain of the Rogers 1963 state championship team and played in the New England championships at Boston Garden. He was named to the Parade Magazine All-American team for his efforts. After graduating from Rogers, Don attended the University of Rhode Island where he was a member of the basketball team from 1963-1967. He helped lead the 1966 team to the NCAA Tournament and he served as captain his senior year. Don is a member of the Newport Sports Hall of Fame, Rogers High School Hall of Fame, the University of Rhode Island Hall of Fame and the New England Basketball Hall of Fame.

In his professional life, Don was a partner in the Packer Braman Insurance Agency and the Braman and White Insurance Agency. He was past president of the Independent Insurance Agents of Rhode Island and past State National Director of the Independent Insurance Agents of America.

Throughout both his business career and retirement, Don was very active with the University of Rhode Island in various volunteer capacities and was the radio color analyst for the URI Men’s basketball program for over 35 years. Don was inducted into the Words Unlimited Hall of Fame in 2018 for his work on the radio.

Don was an avid golfer. He was a past member of Wanumetonomy Golf Club and a current member of Newport Country Club. Another of Don’s great passions was the upkeep and maintenance of his yard and pool. One of his greatest joys was sharing his home with family, friends and neighbors. Don was very active in the community; he was past president of the Newport County YMCA, past president of the Newport Lions Club, past chairman of the United Way of Newport County, past secretary of Hazard’s Beach Club, current treasurer of Miskiania Camp and a current member of the Newport Fed Charitable Foundation.

Above all, his daily examples of kindness will forever be our guide.

Visiting Hours will be held on Friday, December 2, 2022 from 4:00-8:00pm in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 3 at 10:00am in St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 324 East Main Rd, Portsmouth.

Donations can be made in Don’s memory to the Newport County YMCA, 792 Valley Rd, Middletown, RI.

Online tribute at www.memorialfuneralhome.com