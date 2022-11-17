Charles C. Houston, USN Ret., 86, of Middletown, passed away on October 30, 2022, at the Royal Middletown. He was the husband of Annie L. (Paige) Houston.

Born in Memphis, TN, he was the son of the late Richard and Charles Etta (Anderson) Houston.



He leaves his wife Annie and two daughters, Paige Houston of Jacksonville, FL and Sharon Pickett of Detroit, MI. He was the grandfather of Brandon Horton, Misha Houston, Charles Houston and his wife Travia and Rashawn Adams.



He was the great-grandfather of Jahi Woods, Aaron Houston, Charles Houston, Amalia Houston, Brian Houston and Devonte Houston.

Charles was the brother of the late Richard Houston.

Services will be private.